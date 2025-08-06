Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service: is Bruno's still open?
Was Gordon Ramsay able to help the struggling greasy spoon?
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and his famed no-holds-barred, tough-love approach were on the case in Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service episode "Bruno's," which aired on August 6.
Bruno's Restaurant is located in Lafayette Hill near Philadelphia. It's known as a traditional diner with all of the diner favorites like burgers, fries and milkshakes, plus Philly cheesesteaks and hoagies, of course. So was Ramsay able to help Bruno's Restaurant? Is Bruno's Restaurant still open?
Here's the description of the episode: "Established 36 years ago, Bruno’s remains a beacon of familiarity and joy for loyal customers in Philadelphia’s community. However, Gordon’s sleuthing reveals the restaurant’s failure to meet updated kitchen practices, therefore subject to unhygienic health concerns. With a stubborn owner and frustrated son, Gordon’s assignment proves to be challenging as he urges a natural transition for the future of the restaurant and father-son duo."
We're happy to report that Bruno's Restaurant is still open for business.
The Bruno's Restaurant Instagram page hasn't been updated in a while, but there are a few looks at the updated interior of the restaurant since Gordon Ramsay's visit.
As of publication, the restaurant has a 4.2 rating on Google Reviews (with 629 reviews as of August 6).
"I've been coming here since I was a kid and while it's had its ups and downs it never fails to bring me joy," one commenter wrote, adding "they're currently on an upswing."
"I go to Bruno's several times a year. It's a friendly neighborhood greasy spoon. The food is what you would expect: not bad. The coffee is good. The waitresses hardworking, friendly, salt of the earth people," another reviewer said.
"Rarely do I write reviews while I'm still eating," noted a reviewer, "but this place impressed me so much... I wish I lived closer so I could come back."
Indeed, the most recent reviews indicate that whatever happened after Bruno's reopened, it seems to be working and visitors are very happy with the updates.
We're happy to see that things seem to be moving in a positive direction for Bruno's Restaurant after Gordon Ramsay's intervention.
Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service airs Wednesdays at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox. You can watch episodes on-demand on Hulu.
