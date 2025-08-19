The Great British Bake Off 2025 cast – meet the new bakers!

The Great British Bake Off 2025 – Dame Prue Leith, Alison Hammond, Noel Fielding and Paul Hollywood get ready to put 12 more bakers through their paces

The Great British Bake Off 2025 is getting ready to welcome a new batch of 12 brave contenders who will be entering TV’s most famous tent in a bid to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith.

Before the 16th series of the culinary contest begins, we’ve got an early look at the amateur bakers who will be donning their aprons to create all manner of Signatures, Technicals and Showstoppers under the watchful eye of hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding.

Here’s our guide to the bakers taking part in The Great British Bake Off 2025…

AARON

SENIOR SYSTEMS ARCHITECT, 38, FROM LONDON

Originally from Manchester, Aaron, who lives with boyfriend Anthony, loves adding Caribbean twists to French patisserie and experimenting with Asian flavours. Outside of baking, he enjoys making his own liqueurs, sewing, cycling and lifting weights, and he is teaching himself French while also studying for a Master’s degree in Computer Science and Data Analytics.

HASSAN

ANALYTICAL RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT SCIENTIST, 30, FROM SOUTH YORKSHIRE

The chemistry graduate, who tests new drugs in the pharmaceutical industry, uses his scientific prowess in his baking and, along with learning different skills, he likes to research new tastes and recipes, and he frequently includes nutty flavours that are a key element in the sweets from his Pakistani roots. Hassan, who lives with his mum, is a keen gamer and quizzer in his spare time.

IAIN

SOFTWARE ENGINEER, 29, FROM BELFAST

A one-time amateur powerlifter, Iain, who originally comes from Coleraine, lives with girlfriend Dervla and cat Viktor. The music-lover dubs himself ‘Yeastie Boy’ due to his enthusiasm for sourdough and he has fun recreating album cover art in the crusts of his loaves. He is also a fan of pickling and utilises fermented fruit and vegetables to give a new spin to classic flavours in his bakes.

JASMINE

MEDICAL STUDENT, 23, FROM LONDON

Edinburgh-born Jasmine grew up making bread and cakes with her mum and aunts, and batch-baked for family holidays in the Highlands. Now, as respite from her medical studies and hospital placements, she whips up treats using fresh, seasonal ingredients and traditional flavours. She lives with her cousins and is a keen sea-swimmer, half-marathon runner and hockey player.

JESSIKA

SERVICE DESIGNER, 32, FROM LONDON

Jessika was raised in Cornwall, where she and sister used to enjoy eating cake after dance classes, and she loves demonstrating her gymnastics and roller-skating talents when she performs as her colourful Drag King persona. She likes to display her creativity and innovation in her baking by mixing surprising flavours, and she often makes birthday entremets for her friends.

LEIGHTON

SOFTWARE DELIVERY MANAGER, 59, FROM SURREY

Originally from Swansea, Leighton used to play the organ in his local church when he was growing up. Married to Californian Eric, he likes to blend Welsh/British and American influences in his bakes, while he uses his fondness for maths and formulae to create the perfect recipes. He has an Irish Terrier, Cilla, and frequently sings tunes from musical Les Misérables while cooking up a storm!

LESLEY

HAIRDRESSER, 59, FROM KENT

Avid birdwatcher and gardener Lesley, who lives with partner Mark and dogs Norman and Marley, has been baking since she was 10 after being taught by her nanny and auntie. Now, she serves cakes to her hairdressing clients and makes comforting traditional bakes with modern, eye-catching designs. She is eager to inspire her granddaughter, Mabel, to follow in her footsteps.

NADIA

HAIRDRESSER, 41, FROM LIVERPOOL

Ex-personal trainer Nadia has a penchant for fusing Italian and Indian cuisine and was inspired to cook by her dad, an Italian chef. The Scouser lives with partner Daniel and daughters Rosa-Bella and Maria and makes big Sunday feasts for her family. She creates novelty cakes and develops imaginative approaches to classic recipes to suit her rustic and soulful style, and she loves dancing in her kitchen!

NATALIIA

OFFICE ASSISTANT, 32, FROM EAST YORKSHIRE

Economics graduate Nataliia moved from Ukraine four years ago and her family followed on as refugees from the war with Russia. Her grandmother sparked her love of baking and she now uses Ukrainian-inspired ingredients, such as honey and spices, in old-school British bakes. She enjoys running, painting and walking her Ukrainian rescue dog Aria, and she lives with husband Harry and daughter Francesca.

PUI MAN

BRIDAL DESIGNER, 51, FROM ESSEX

Ardent knitter Pui Man, who was born in Hong Kong, lives with her husband and two children, and volunteers to distribute surplus food from supermarkets to her community. She rediscovered the joy of baking in lockdown and has an eye for detail when designing wedding dresses, and brings the same perfectionism to her bakes – and she would love a hug from Paul Hollywood!

TOBY

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT EXECUTIVE, 29, FROM WARWICKSHIRE

Raised in Sidmouth, Devon, Toby lives with girlfriend Syd and rescue dog Bex, and he has spent the last three years renovating his home. He works for a fitness start-up and has a blue belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, so he tries to bring a simple, healthy take to his bakes, which are based on classic recipes and flavours. Bread is his forte and each day he makes something different.

TOM

CREATIVE ENTREPRENEUR, 31, FROM LONDON

Tom, who has been with his boyfriend for three years, used to work at his own advertising agency, but food is his passion, which he shares with his family, as he learnt to bake with his mum and Danish granny, and he now fishes with his brother and forages for mushrooms and cooks roasts with his dad. He adds creative twists to his bakes and he prides himself on his presentation.

The Great British Bake Off 2025 will air on Channel 4 later this autumn and we will let you know the exact date as soon as it is announced.