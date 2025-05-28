I didn't know I needed a Jeopardy! and Great British Bake Off crossover, but thrilled it happened

Two of my comfort watches teamed up on Tuesday, May 27, as Jeopardy! Masters 2025 featured none other than the iconic Great British Bake Off and Great American Baking Show host Dame Prue Leith as a presenter for a category of clues about, what else, baking. The unexpected crossover between the two shows definitely gave me a spark of joy.

Leith’s category, officially titled “Baking with Dame Prue,” came in the Jeopardy round of the first of two games on the May 27 episode of Jeopardy! Masters, which featured Isaac Hirsch, Yogesh Raut and Victoria Groce, who looked as excited as all Bake Off fans likely were to see Leith.

Perhaps that excitement led to some nerves, as Groce was incorrect in the first clue in the category, where Prue asked them to identify a French cousin to the apple pie, similar to a tarte, made with a buttery flaky crust and sliced apples; Groce guessed tarte tatin, but the answer was a galette.

Groce redeemed herself by giving two correct responses in the category, while Raut and Hirsch also showed some baking knowledge with correct responses to clues.

Dame Prue Leith (Image credit: Getty)

Leith is not the first big name to help out Jeopardy! Masters host Ken Jennings with delivering some clues. Earlier this season Jamie Lee Curtis presented some about her life and career, Thunderbolts* stars Florence Pugh and David Harbour read clues about other “thunderbolts” in culture and history, and Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 champion W. Kamau Bell presented clues about other bells.

The addition of Prue Leith on Jeopardy! gives me a little hope that maybe one day we will see Jennings tie on an apron and head into the white tent to show his potential baking skills in a celebrity version of the Baking Show; most likely The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday specials, if any.

Speaking of The Great American Baking Show, season 3 is now streaming on The Roku Channel. Leith, meanwhile, recently debuted Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen season 2 for those in the UK on ITV. And for those eager for a new season of Bake Off, it is expected to premiere in the fall.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As for Jeopardy! Masters, the semifinals begin on Wednesday, May 28, at 9 pm ET/PT on ABC. Check out the Jeopardy! Masters 2025 leaderboard to see where the players currently rank. Plus, you can watch Leith’s appearance on Jeopardy! Masters on-demand on Hulu.