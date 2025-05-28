What were the Jeopardy! Masters Final Jeopardy clues on May 27?

The quarterfinals for Jeopardy! Masters 2025 continued on Tuesday, May 27, as the annual Jeopardy! tournament to crown a champ among the best Jeopardy! players of all time aired its latest episode of the primetime tournament.

The Jeopardy! Masters May 27 episode was crucial as players looked to secure spots in the semifinals, which are set to begin on Wednesday, May 28, and where only four of the six remaining players are advancing. But ultimately, only one is going to win the grand prize of $500,000 and the title of Jeopardy! Master.

You don't have to be one of the contestants though to take part in the trivia fun. Racking your brain to come up with the answers at home is a big part of the viewing experience. But if you missed the latest episode Jeopardy! Masters live, we're here to help you play along with the Final Jeopardy category and clue, as well as a quick recap of both games from the episode.

Read on to find out what the Final Jeopardy categories, clues and answers were for the May 27 episode of Jeopardy! Masters.

Jeopardy! Masters May 27 game 1 Final Jeopardy

The first game of the May 27 episode features the top three players in the standings heading into the episode: Victoria Groce, Yogesh Raut and Isaac Hirsch. Groce is the only one who's spot in the semifinal was secure (though positioning across each road is important), so there was a lot on the line for each player.

Groce continued her strong play getting off to an early lead in the Jeopardy round, but an all-in Daily Double in Double Jeopardy dropped her down to zero and forced her to work her way back into contention. Well, she did just that and then some (with the help of another Daily Double). She ended the game with the lead at 16,000, while Raut trailed at 7,400 points and Hirsch came in at 6,600. So it was a battle for second, with "20th Century Fiction" as the Final Jeopardy category. Here's the clue:

"The title of this 1959 work referes to a record given to graduating seniors at Ohio State University."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Before we reveal the answer, take a few moments to see if you can figure it out…

Jeopardy! Think Music 2008-present and Celebrity Jeopardy! Think Music 2022-present - YouTube Watch On

And the answer is...

What is Goodbye Columbus?

Hirsch could not come up with the right answer, losing 1,000 points dropping him down to 5,600 points. Raut did get the right answer, adding 6,801 points to his score for 13,201. Groce couldn't be caught, so getting the answer right was icing on the cake (risking no points kept her at 16,000). So that's another three match points for Groce, one for Raut and none for Hirsch.

Jeopardy! Masters May 27 game 2 Final Jeopardy

In game 2, Juveria Zaheer, Matt Amodio and Roger Craig competed to see if they could secure a spot in the semifinals..

It was a tight game heading into Double Jeopardy, with all players separated by just 1,000 points. But a pair of true Daily Doubles got the second round off to a rough start for both Amodio and Craig. Amodio, like Groce, was able to recover and trail Zaheer by just 200 points; Zaheer was at 9,000 points, Amodio at 8.800. Craig, unfortunately, couldn't get his groove back and ended at -400 points, meaning he couldn't compete in Final Jeopardy. And the category for this game's Final Jeopardy was "British History." Here's the clue:

"When New Amsterdam was taken by the British, he was on the throne of England, but the city was renamed for his brother."

Think about it for yourself before find out the answer below…

Jeopardy! Think Music 2008-present and Celebrity Jeopardy! Think Music 2022-present - YouTube Watch On

And the answer is...

Who is Charles II?

Unable to participate in Final Jeopardy, Craig earned zero match points. As for the contestants at play, both Amodio and Zaheer were correct (and coincidentally enough both crossed out James II), so it would all come down to their wagers. Amodio wagered 2,000, moving him to 10,800, but Zaheer put up 8,601 points, which gave her the victory (with 17,601 points) and three match points, while Amodio earned one.

Unfortunately, that point won't be enough for Amodio to advance to the semifinals, as he lost out on a tiebreaker with Hirsch (number of games won). So that means the Jeopardy! Masters 2025 semifinalists are Victoria Groce, Yogesh Raut, Juveria Zaheer and Isaac Hirsch.

To catch up with Jeopardy! Masters episodes, you can stream them on-demand on Hulu. Keep up with the complete standings for the tournament with our Jeopardy! Masters 2025 leaderboard.