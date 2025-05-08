What were the Jeopardy! Masters Final Jeopardy answers on May 7?

Jeopardy! Masters is back. The annual Jeopardy! tournament that pits some of the best Jeopardy! players of all time in a weeks long tournament is back for a third go-around with Jeopardy! Masters 2025. Episode two, airing on May 7, of the tournament included two more games of the 2025 tournament

Jeopardy! Masters 2025, featuring the tournament's biggest field ever of nine players, will once again test the knowledge of this trivia experts in the classic Jeopardy! style, with one ultimately winning the grand prize of $500,000 and the title of Jeopardy! Master.

But you don't have to be one of the contestants though to have some fun. Racking your brain to come up with the answers at home is a big part of the viewing experience. But if you missed the latest episode Jeopardy! Masters live, we're here to help you play along with the Final Jeopardy category and clue, as well as a quick recap of both games from the episode.

Read on to find out what the Final Jeopardy categories, clues and answers were for the May 7 episode of Jeopardy! Masters.

Jeopardy! Masters May 7 game 1 Final Jeopardy

Making their Jeopardy! Masters debut in game 1 were Neilesh Vinjamuri, Isaac Hirsch and Adriana Harmeyer. After Vinjamuri got off to a fast start, Hirsch started to take over the game, putting up a lead of 20,000 that could not be caught, but Vinjamuri and Harmeyer were in a close battle for second place and the critical one match point that comes with it at 9,200 and 7,400, respectively. The category for game 1's Final Jeopardy was "Saints." Here's the clue:

"This saint who helped convert Scotland to Christianity shares his name with the Latin word for an animal sent out three times by Noah."

Before we reveal the answer, take a few moments to see if you can figure it out…

And the answer is...

Who is St. Columba?

Harmeyer inocrrectly guessed St. Mungo and lost 3,000 points, dropping her down to 4,400. Vinjamuri initially wrote Columba, but changed his answer to Columbus, which was also incorrect, and with a 5,601 wager dropped to 3,599. Hirsch was also incorrect, guessing Paul, but he wagered nothing and picked up the three match points, while Harmeyer earned one and Vinjamrui earned no points.

Jeopardy! Masters May 7 game 2 Final Jeopardy

Game 2 featured Roger Craig, Isaac Hirsch and Yogesh Raut, the first three winners of this year's tournament, which Jennings confirmed officially locks them into the next round, but with match points carrying over, they still have plenty to play for. Raut continued his dominant early run, building a massive early lead Craig and Hirsch, who initially struggled could not cut into in a significant way. So at 25,700 Raut locked presumably assured himself another three match points, while Craig (2,800) and Hirsch (4,400) were in a battle for second. Here's the clue for game 2's Final Jeopardy category, "Art History":

"'Hide & Seek' & 'The Cradle' by this French artist were among the 200 or so works shown at a gallery on Blvd. Des Capucines in 1874."

Think about it for yourself before find out the answer below…

And the answer is...

Who is Morisot?

Craig correctly answered the prompt and nearly doubled up, finishing the game with 5,599. That would be good enough for second and one match point, as Hirsch was incorrect, guessing Cassatt, dropping down to 3,199. Raut also guessed Cassatt, so he lost 10,000, but that will only matter if he needs it in a tiebreaker, as he earned another three match points here.

To catch up with Jeopardy! Masters episodes, you can stream them on-demand on Hulu. Keep up with the complete standings for the tournament with our Jeopardy! Masters 2025 leaderboard.