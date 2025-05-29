What were the Jeopardy! Masters Final Jeopardy clues on May 28?

Jeopardy! Masters 2025 has moved onto the semifinals, with the Wednesday, May 28, episode featuring the first two games of the final four as the annual tournament continues to look to crown a champ among the best Jeopardy! players of all time.

You don't have to be one of the contestants though to take part in the trivia fun. Racking your brain to come up with the answers at home is a big part of the viewing experience. But if you missed the latest episode Jeopardy! Masters live, we're here to help you play along with the Final Jeopardy category and clue, as well as a quick recap of both games from the episode.

Read on to find out what the Final Jeopardy categories, clues and answers were for the May 28 episode of Jeopardy! Masters.

Jeopardy! Masters May 28 game 1 Final Jeopardy

The first game of the semifinal featured the top three players on the leaderboard from this first two rounds: Victoria Groce, Yogesh Raut and Juveria Zaheer.

As she has for much of the tournament, Groce got out to an early lead and held onto it. With 19,400 she had a big lead heading into Final Jeopardy, but not an insurmountable one, as Raut was within striking distance at 10,000 points. Still in contention though was Zaheer, with 6,000 points.

The Final Jeopardy category for this game was "World Capitals." Here's the clue:

"With a metro area of more than nine million, this port city founded in 1576 is the world's most populous Portuguese-speaking capital."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Before we reveal the answer, take a few moments to see if you can figure it out…

Jeopardy! Think Music 2008-present and Celebrity Jeopardy! Think Music 2022-present - YouTube Watch On

And the answer is...

What is Luanda?

Zaheer was correct and wagered 2,000 points, raising her score to 8,000. Raut also gave the right response, adding 2,001 points for a total of 12,001. So Groce just needed to be right to win... and she was, wagering 601 to give her final score of 20,001. So Groce earns another three match points, with Raut securing the other match point up for grabs.

Jeopardy! Masters May 28 game 2 Final Jeopardy

Groce and Raut stayed on for game 2 of the night, joined by Isaac Hirsch. This game was almost a mirror of game 1, with Raut building an early lead and maintaining it throughout, totaling 19,600 after Double Jeopardy. But Groce could overtake him at 10,200 and Hirsch was still in play for second or a long-shot first place at 8,800.

The critical Final Jeopardy category was "Medical Words." Here's the clue:

"Charles Richet coined this term for a bad response to an antigen; the n-a was a late add to make it better-sounding (and harder to spell)."

Think about it for yourself before find out the answer below…

Jeopardy! Think Music 2008-present and Celebrity Jeopardy! Think Music 2022-present - YouTube Watch On

And the answer is...

What is anaphylaxis?

Hirsch incorrectly guessed Rosecea, which cost him 1,402, dropping him to 7,398. Groce did come up with the right word, and with a wager of 8,601, raising her to 18,801. But Raut was still in the lead as his answer was revealed. Unfortunately Raut was unable to write down an answer in time, costing him 801 points, which lowered his score fo 18,799, losing the game by just two points. So Groce earns another three match points, Raut again earns one and Hirsch earns none.

To catch up with Jeopardy! Masters episodes, you can stream them on-demand on Hulu. Keep up with the complete standings for the tournament with our Jeopardy! Masters 2025 leaderboard.