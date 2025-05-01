What were the Jeopardy! Masters Final Jeopardy clues on April 30?

Jeopardy! Masters is back. The annual Jeopardy! tournament that pits some of the best Jeopardy! players of all time in a weeks long tournament is back for a third go-around with Jeopardy! Masters 2025. The first episode, featuring the first two games of the 2025 tournament, premiered on Wednesday, April 30.

Jeopardy! Masters 2025, featuring the tournament's biggest field ever of nine players, will once again test the knowledge of this trivia experts in the classic Jeopardy! style, with one ultimately winning the grand prize of $500,000 and the title of Jeopardy! Master.

But you don't have to be one of the contestants though to have some fun. Racking your brain to come up with the answers at home is a big part of the viewing experience. But if you missed the latest episode Jeopardy! Masters live, we're here to help you play along with the Final Jeopardy category and clue, as well as a quick recap of both games from the episode.

Read on to find out what the Final Jeopardy categories, clues and answers were for the April 30 episode of Jeopardy! Masters.

Jeopardy! Masters April 30 game 1 Final Jeopardy

The first game of Jeopardy! Masters 2025 featured defending champion Victoria Groce, last year's runner-up Yogesh Raut and Jeopardy! legend Brad Rutter, making his Jeopardy! Masters debut. Raut got out to an early lead and never gave it up, amassing 30,800 points, too much to be caught by either Groce or Rutter, essentially assuring him the first three match points of the tournament. So it was a less dramatic Final Jeopardy, where the category was "Europe." Here's the clue:

"Words meaning 'water's edge' are one suggested etymology of this city, once capital of the province of Aquitania."

And the answer is...

What is Bordeaux?

Bordeaux is a city in France, located in the southwest of the country, that is well known for its wine producing.

Though Raut did not come up with the correct response (he guessed Glasgow), he risked nothing and could not be caught, so he locked up the three match points. Rutter also got the answer incorrect (he showed his support for the Philadelphia Eagles with a "Go Birds"), securing his third place finish (and no points). Groce was the only contestant to get the Final Jeopardy right, so she starts her Jeopardy! Masters defense with one match point.

Jeopardy! Masters April 30 game 2 Final Jeopardy

Game 2 featured Matt Amodio, Roger Craig and Juveria Zaheer, a rematch of the most recent Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament. This one was closer than the first game, with all three players in striking distance for the win, though Craig led the way entering Final Jeopardy, with 15,200, followed by Amodio at 10,600 and Zaheer at 8,000. To category for this crucial Final Jeopardy is "World Literature," and here's the clue:

"A follow-up to an earlier work, this 1671 effort references eventual triumphs written of in the Book of Job & the Gospels."

And the answer is...

What is Paradise Regained?

Paradise Regained was the sequel (yes, they had sequels even back in the 17th century) of John Milton's Paradise Lost.

All of the players got the question right, so it would come down to the wagering. Craig smartly bet enough to put himself ahead of Amodio had he bet everything, securing three match points. Amodio did not bet everything though, just enough to squeeze ahead of Zaheer by one point, besting her 16,001 to 16,000; so Amodio gets one match point and Zaheer unfortunately gets zero.

To catch up with Jeopardy! Masters episodes, you can stream them on-demand on Hulu. Keep up with the complete standings for the tournament with our Jeopardy! Masters 2025 leaderboard.