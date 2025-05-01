Jeopardy! Masters 2025 leaderboard: where does each contestant stand in the Jeopardy! tournament

Who is going to be the Jeopardy! Masters 2025 champion? That's what we're going to figure out over the next few weeks as the annual Jeopardy! tournament returned to ABC on April 30. And you can keep up with all the standings and player stats throughout the tournament with our own Jeopardy! Masters 2025 leaderboard right here.

The 2025 edition of Jeopardy! Masters is the biggest version yet, as nine incredible Jeopardy! players have been invited to compete for the coveted title of Jeopardy! Master, the Alex Trebek Trophy and a $500,000 grand prize. Among the field are defending champion Victoria Groce, Matt Amodio, Roger Craig, Adriana Harmeyer, Isaac Hirsch, Yogesh Raut, Brad Rutter, Neilesh Vinjamuri and Juveria Zaheer.

Obviously, we will be providing some SPOILERS for the most recent episode of Jeopardy! Masters from April 30, so if you want to watch the games for yourself, you can do so on-demand on Hulu the day after they air on ABC (Thursdays).

Alright, let's take a look at the Jeopardy! Masters 2025 leaderboard:

Jeopardy! Masters 2025 standings

As of April 30, six of the nine Jeopardy! Masters 2025 contestants have played a game in the tournament (two games are played each episode, so every week, three contestants will not be featured).

With three match points being handed out for winning a game, one match point for second place and no points for third place, here is how the leaderboard looks after the April 30 episode of Jeopardy! Masters 2025:

Yogesh Raut — 3

Roger Craig — 3

Victoria Groce — 1

Matt Amodio — 1

Juveria Zaheer — 0

Brad Rutter — 0

Each player will play two games in this initial knockout round, with the top six players after those games advancing to the next round.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jeopardy! Masters 2025 stats

See how each player performed in the Jeopardy! Masters tournament with their individual stats thus far, which covers how frequently they are first to buzz in, number of correct responses, percentage of times they are correct, percentage of correct Daily Doubles responses and percentage of correct Final Jeopardy responses.

All of the stats for the April 30 game are not available as of publication, but here's what we do have at this time (we'll update with full stats once they are available):

Matt Amodio stats

Buzz %: N/A

Correct Answers: N/A

Correct %: N/A

Daily Double %: 0% (0/1)

Final Jeopardy %: 100%

Roger Craig stats

Buzz %: N/A

Correct Answers: N/A

Correct %: N/A

Daily Double %: 100% (2/2)

Final Jeopardy %: 100%

Victoria Groce stats

Buzz %: N/A

Correct Answers: N/A

Correct %: N/A

Daily Double %: 100% (1/1)

Final Jeopardy %: 100%

Adriana Harmeyer stats

Buzz %: N/A

Correct Answers: N/A

Correct %: N/A

Daily Double %: N/A

Final Jeopardy %: N/A

Isaac Hirsch stats

Buzz %: N/A

Correct Answers: N/A

Correct %: N/A

Daily Double %: N/A

Final Jeopardy %: N/A

Yogesh Raut stats

Buzz %: N/A

Correct Answers: N/A

Correct %: N/A

Daily Double %: 100% (2/2)

Final Jeopardy %: 0%

Brad Rutter stats

Buzz %: N/A

Correct Answers: N/A

Correct %: N/A

Daily Double %: N/A

Final Jeopardy %: 0%

Neilesh Vinjamuri stats

Buzz %: N/A

Correct Answers: N/A

Correct %: N/A

Daily Double %: N/A

Final Jeopardy %: N/A

Juveria Zaheer stats