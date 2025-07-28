Beyond Paradise season 4: everything we know

Beyond Paradise season 4 will see Kris Marshall back as DI Humphrey Goodman.

While the BBC hasn't officially confirmed we're getting a fourth series of the Death in Paradise spin-off, fans have already spotted the cast filming scenes in and around Looe in Cornwall, which doubles for the fictional town of Shipton Abbott, where the show is set.

Here's everything we know about the new series. Be warned, the plot section contains spoilers if you've not finished watching Beyond Paradise season 3!

With shooting taking place in the summer of 2025, we'd expect Beyond Paradise season 4 to begin in spring 2026. We're also expecting a Christmas special before that. When we get an official release date, we will add that in here.

Beyond Paradise season 4 cast

Kelby will be back on his bike (Image credit: BBC/Red Planet Pictures)

Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton star again. Also in the cast are Zahra Ahmadi (The Bay, Tracey Ullman's Show, EastEnders) as DS Esther Williams, Dylan Llewellyn (Big Boys, Derry Girls) as PC Kelby Hartford and Felicity Montagu (This Time with Alan Partridge, Landscapers, Vanity Fair) playing office support civilian, Margo Martins.

Plot

Esther ditched Archie (Image credit: BBC/Red Planet Pictures)

Will Humphrey and Martha finally get married?! The pair really need to get their skates on, they're taking forever! Having previously attempted to wed and failed, we wonder if this will ever get back on their agenda. But surely the producers know the fans want to see a wedding?

Esther had her own romantic woes in the last series with Martha's ex Archie Hughes (Jamie Bamber). It's unclear yet if Archie will be back, but it didn't feel like that plot line had ended. On the other hand, we can't blame Archie if he's moved on because Esther was messing him about. Meanwhile, might Kelby finally enjoy a romance? He also seemed to grow as a cop in the last series, so might he be after promotion?

And what about Martha's poor mum Anne, who's still stuck on the boat while Humphrey and Martha use her house? How can Martha and Humphrey not afford their own house? He's a DI, and she owns her own business! What are the house prices like in Shipton Abbott?! You'd think with all the crime, it wouldn't be too bad.

Barbara Flynn, who plays Anne, told us: "The general public seem to be very worried about me living in the boat! They say, 'why don't you get your house back, Barbara?'"

As to the cases Humphrey will get to investigate, we don't have any information as yet. But we will update this article when we get some.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet.