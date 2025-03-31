Death in Paradise season 15: everything we know

Death in Paradise season 15 will see Don Gilet return as DI Mervin Wilson for a fresh set of murder cases.

Mervin has done little but complain since he arrived in Saint Marie, but he has been slowly warming (well, a little!) to island life. The crime hit, which started in 2011 and is one of the BBC's best dramas, continues to be a huge success globally for the broadcaster.

Here's everything we know about Death in Paradise season 15. Please note the plot sections contain spoilers if you've not seen the final episode of Death in Paradise season 14 yet…

Death in Paradise season 15 will begin filming this summer, and the BBC has confirmed via the show's official social media account that it will be back next winter. So it's highly likely that Death in Paradise season 15 will begin in January 2026 on BBC One. US viewers will have to wait a little longer for it to then arrive on BritBox.

There will also be a Death in Paradise Christmas special again, which will, of course, air over the Christmas period.

Death in Paradise season 15 plot

Naomi and Catherine are both expected to return (Image credit: BBC/Red Planet Pictures)

The big bombshell in the final moments of the latest series of Death in Paradise was The Commissioner telling Mervin he has a brother called Solomon Clarke. Mervin was intrigued when a mystery person called "S" left flowers at his mother's grave, and the Commissioner discovered that "S" was Solomon.

Mervin had wanted to leave Saint Marie, but he's obviously going to have to stay now to meet his brother and find out more about him.

Beyond that, the big news was The Commissioner's decision not to take his old job back. So he's just Selwyn now. He’s off on his travels, and that obviously leaves the job of The Commissioner open. After the debacle with Sterling Fox, the bosses know they need someone to look after the island's policing, so this opens the way for a new person to join the show.

We're hoping the new series might give a bit more for Naomi to do. Naomi and Mervin enjoyed some great scenes together in the latest series but it would be good for the character to be developed further. Meanwhile, Seb has passed his probation and is now a firm member of the team, mentored by Darlene.

Death in Paradise season 15 cast

We wonder what's next for Mervin? (Image credit: BBC/Red Planet Pictures)

While no official casting has been announced as yet Don Gilet will clearly be back as DI Mervin Wilson. Shantol Jackson is also expected back as DS Naomi Thomas, along with Ginny Holder as Officer Darlene Curtis and Shaquille Ali-Yebuah as Sebastian Rose. Plus, Elizabeth Bourgine will return as Catherine Bordey. However, it’s unclear if Don Warrington will feature at all as Selwyn Patterson. It's also unknown if Danny John-Jules will return as Officer Dwayne Myers.

The guest cast will be announced much nearer the time. It will be interesting to see who is cast as Mervin's brother.

Will we get a crossover with Beyond Paradise or Return to Paradise?

We don’t know at this stage, but fingers crossed. There wasn’t a crossover in the previous series, but as the makers have now made a thing saying the three shows are part of the Paraverse, we're hoping there might be some overlap.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet.