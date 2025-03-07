Who is Sterling Fox in Death in Paradise? And who plays The Commissioner's 'replacement'?

Sterling Fox, who arrives in Saint Marie in episode six (airing on Friday, March 7 at 9 pm on BBC One), is a new character in Death in Paradise season 14.

So, you might be wondering who is Sterling Fox and what is he up to. Well, slickly dressed Sterling is the new boss of the Saint Marie police after the position of Commissioner on the island was phased out.

Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington) has been forced into retirement much to the upset of his team. Now, Sterling is not the new Commissioner. That role has gone, but he is looking after Saint Marie as part of a brief that includes several islands. Sterling is based in Jamaica in the Chief Commissioner's office and because he looks after so many islands he can't be as hands-on as the Commissioner. He also drives an annoying car.

Does Sterling Fox upset the team?

Yes! While The Commissioner had his grouchy moments he was very much looking out for the team. However, Sterling is much more corporate. He's not interested really in the team, all he cares about is results.

And not surprisingly this approach rubs DI Mervin Wilson (Don Gilet), DS Naomi Thomas (Shantol Jackson) and Darlene (Ginny Holder) up the wrong way.

Sterling wants to stop Mervin from investigating the death of his mother

Mervin wants to get to the truth about his mum (Image credit: BBC/Red Planet Pictures)

Mervin has been on and off investigating the suspicious death of his mother, Dorna Bray (EastEnders' Judith Jacob) during this series. In episode 7, Mervin makes a breakthrough however Sterling wants to shut down his investigation. We suggest that the former Commissioner might get involved to try and help Mervin get around Sterling. Sterling sees it as a waste of time. But this seems very insensitive given it's Mervin's mum and Sterling is just further angering his team.

Who plays Sterling Fox?

Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge as Josh in Holby City (Image credit: BBC)

Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge plays Sterling Fox. Trieve is best known for playing medic Josh Hudson in Holby City between 2020 and 2022. Josh was a father to premature twins in the show and the character it was revealed suffered from bulimia. Unfortunately, Josh's story couldn't be thoroughly told as Holby ended in 2022. The London-born star hasn't had a huge number of TV roles beyond that, but he did appear in the series Rematch about world chess champion Garry Kasparov's 1997 match against the supercomputer Deep Blue. He has made a number of stage appearances including at Shakespeare's Globe Theatre.

Will Sterling Fox be in Death in Paradise season 15?

That's unclear at this stage. We don't currently know if Don Warrington is leaving as The Commissioner or not. If The Commissioner's job is saved then we suggest Sterling will be on his way. You'll just have to watch to find out!

Death in Paradise season 14, one of the BBC’s best dramas, continues on BBC One. You can catch up via BBC iPlayer. The series is shown on BritBox in the US.