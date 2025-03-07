Who is Sterling Fox in Death in Paradise? And who plays The Commissioner's 'replacement'?
Sterling Fox joins in episode 6 of the latest series...
Sterling Fox, who arrives in Saint Marie in episode six (airing on Friday, March 7 at 9 pm on BBC One), is a new character in Death in Paradise season 14.
So, you might be wondering who is Sterling Fox and what is he up to. Well, slickly dressed Sterling is the new boss of the Saint Marie police after the position of Commissioner on the island was phased out.
Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington) has been forced into retirement much to the upset of his team. Now, Sterling is not the new Commissioner. That role has gone, but he is looking after Saint Marie as part of a brief that includes several islands. Sterling is based in Jamaica in the Chief Commissioner's office and because he looks after so many islands he can't be as hands-on as the Commissioner. He also drives an annoying car.
Does Sterling Fox upset the team?
Yes! While The Commissioner had his grouchy moments he was very much looking out for the team. However, Sterling is much more corporate. He's not interested really in the team, all he cares about is results.
And not surprisingly this approach rubs DI Mervin Wilson (Don Gilet), DS Naomi Thomas (Shantol Jackson) and Darlene (Ginny Holder) up the wrong way.
Sterling wants to stop Mervin from investigating the death of his mother
Mervin has been on and off investigating the suspicious death of his mother, Dorna Bray (EastEnders' Judith Jacob) during this series. In episode 7, Mervin makes a breakthrough however Sterling wants to shut down his investigation. We suggest that the former Commissioner might get involved to try and help Mervin get around Sterling. Sterling sees it as a waste of time. But this seems very insensitive given it's Mervin's mum and Sterling is just further angering his team.
Who plays Sterling Fox?
Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge plays Sterling Fox. Trieve is best known for playing medic Josh Hudson in Holby City between 2020 and 2022. Josh was a father to premature twins in the show and the character it was revealed suffered from bulimia. Unfortunately, Josh's story couldn't be thoroughly told as Holby ended in 2022. The London-born star hasn't had a huge number of TV roles beyond that, but he did appear in the series Rematch about world chess champion Garry Kasparov's 1997 match against the supercomputer Deep Blue. He has made a number of stage appearances including at Shakespeare's Globe Theatre.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Will Sterling Fox be in Death in Paradise season 15?
That's unclear at this stage. We don't currently know if Don Warrington is leaving as The Commissioner or not. If The Commissioner's job is saved then we suggest Sterling will be on his way. You'll just have to watch to find out!
Death in Paradise season 14, one of the BBC’s best dramas, continues on BBC One. You can catch up via BBC iPlayer. The series is shown on BritBox in the US.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Prime Video reveals release date for sci-series from 'dream team of Japan's top anime creators'
Where to watch The Office: which streaming services have the classic workplace comedy?