Under a Dark Sun episode 5 recap: Alba finds out who her real dad is

Under a Dark Sun is a new French murder mystery on Netflix starring Ava Baya as a young mother accused of murder. Here’s everything that happened in the fifth episode...

Valentin, who we now know is evil, has Alba, Noor, and Leo locked up in the back of the van. He stops the van at a very scenic spot. He points the gun at them and tells them to get out. He then walks them to a spectacular cliff. He cuts Leo free of his bonds. Leo hugs Alba.

Valentin tells Alba she's a good mum, and she spits in his face. "This could have been so much easier if you just died like you were supposed to," he says. We flash back and see he whacked her with the spade before burying her in the coffin. He also reveals he was the one behind the camera footage of her and Leo in their home. He says he had to get close to her to keep an eye on her.

Alba asks him who he's working for, and he tells her to shut up and puts the gun to her head. Noor sees he's distracted and stabs him in the knee! Alba and Valentin wrestle. Noor takes her chance again and repeatedly stabs him in a frenzy. He's very dead.

Béatrice appears to be in some kind of asylum and strapped to a bed! This seems rather absurd, given that she seems completely normal. "The thing is, I’m not mad," she screams, now looking mad. As she tries to make a telephone call from the front desk, someone is watching her. Lucie is singing and is clearly delighted to have ditched her mother. She plays a voicemail from her desperate mother and smiles to herself.

Did Valentin murder Arnaud?

Alba is talking to the lead cop, who says Valentin killed Arnaud and framed her to protect himself. Turns out Valentin had cameras hidden in a lot of the homes on the estate so he could send videos to perverts. But is he really the one who killed Arnaud? The cop thinks Arnaud grew suspicious of what Valentin was up to, and that’s why he was murdered. Manon is at Alba's side.

The cop continues that Valentin hacked into Arnaud's computer, and that’s how he found out about Alba. Valentin would force the vulnerable workers to have sex with his clients. He'd already been to prison for the same crime but had changed his identity. Manon rages that the police failed to check him out and instead focused on Alba. The cop mentions Jacques, but he thinks he died of a heart attack. Manon makes the odd comment that wanting to be part of her family is not for the faint-hearted.

Mathieu finds that the workers are leaving the farm.

Lucie answers the door, and it’s her boyfriend.

Alba says sorry to Manon about what happened at the party. Noor says Samira is going to stay with her, and she hopes to get some documents to be allowed to stay in France. Noor says she did what Alba asked of her and said nothing. They hug. Noor says whoever it is, Alba should find them and make them pay.

Alba pleads with Leo to talk. He does and asks who his father is. She tells him. She says the drawings in the notebook Leo found were by him. She says he’s dead. She says he drunk a lot and took drugs. He became mean and dangerous. Leo pushes for more answers, and Alba says he went crazy and attacked her. She says she pushed him away, and he fell and never got up. Leo says that she killed his dad. He asks her to leave.

Mathieu snorts more drugs. Lucie says they should add drugs to the prostitution ring going on at their estate. She says they need to talk to the press, but she can’t think of what to say. Mathieu shouts they’re ruined.

Back at the asylum, the doctor tells Béatrice that her family has seen a lot of disturbing behaviour by her. They then debate all her weird behaviour. The doctor refuses to let her leave despite her begging.

The woman who was looking at her sits opposite her. It’s Joséphine! Manon’s mum. Joséphine plunges a fork into Béatrice’s hand.

Alba speaks on the phone to tell Manon that she was lying and that Valentin was just a pawn for someone. She continues that Arnaud was hiding something else, the name of her mother. She says she thinks Arnaud got a flower picker pregnant, and that’s her mum. She tells Manon that if she can find her mother, she might be able to work out why everything has happened. Manon seems keen that Alba doesn’t dig any further. But Alba says she’s the one who has to end all of this.

Leo wanders about the hospital. He finds Hadrien in his room, and Hadrien explains he’s Manon’s brother and says she asked him to check on him. Hadrien offers to take him for an archery lesson.

Oliver heads off to stay at a hotel while Lucie sorts her head out.

Béatrice gets her hand seen to. She asks how long Joséphine has been there, and the workers tell her years, and that she was paranoid and claimed to be a victim of a plot. She had complained of being tricked by her in-laws and that the manager was involved.

Alba searches the family home. She finds employee documents from the time she was born in a file. She wonders if one of the women in the photo is her mother. By chance, she finds some more photos and one interests her a lot.

Leo is having his archery lesson. Leo talks about his dad being dead, and Hadrien says he grew up without his mother.

Alba's father is revealed

In the middle of the night, Béatrice makes an escape bid. She goes into Joséphine’s room. Béatrice says she had no part in her being taken away. She says she thought she'd abandoned her son and kids and started a new life somewhere else. Béatrice gets to the reception desk and makes a call and says the person on the other end has to believe her.

Alba goes to visit Mathieu. She shows him the photo and asks for the name of the flower picker on the right. He can’t remember. She says she believes Arnaud hired her and the next spring she gave birth. Mathieu says she doesn’t know anything. Alba says why has just her file gone.

Lucie calls Oliver and says she’s not coming to join him. She can’t leave Mathieu. Oliver says she doesn't owe her brother anything. But she replies she does because she is part of the reason he's like he is.

When they were young, she spied on him with one of the flower pickers, who he was very much in love with and she knew that he'd want to divorce Joséphine to be with her and she freaked out because Joséphine had invested heavily in the estate and without her money the estate woud be “f*****d”. Lucie told her father everything, and the next day Joséphine was gone. OK, so looks like Arnaud somehow managed to have Joséphine placed in the asylum! It’s not clear what happened to the flower picker, but Lucie continues that is why Mathieu is so deeply unhappy.

Mathieu, meanwhile, looks like a man on the edge. He calls out for Alba, but there’s no sign of her. He sees the pack of photos she had, and there are pictures of what could be Alba’s mum. Is she the mystery flower picker Lucie was talking about? It appears she is, as we see Mathieu flash back to being with her.

Alba suddenly appears and points a sword at his head. "That's my favourite too," she says of the photo. She says he got his revenge on Arnaud and killed him. "When you saw my name on the will, that's when you realised that he'd got the flower picker you loved pregnant."

They struggle, and she kicks him to the floor. He suddenly declares Arnaud isn't her father, he is! Mathieu says he would have done anything to save his family, and we see a flashback of him appearing to be ready to burn down Alba’s home and kill her. However, he saw how much she looked like the flower picker he loved, her mother, and couldn’t. He took a hairbrush so he could do a DNA test to check whether she was his daughter. He says that before she arrived, he had no idea she even existed.

He says he promises he didn’t set him up, and he didn’t kill his dad. He says he has no idea why his father included her in the will. Alba asks him for the name of her mother. “Nadia,” replies Mathieu. He says he was deeply in love with her and was going to leave Joséphine for her. But then Nadia vanished without telling him she was pregnant. He says he didn't abandon her.

Turns out Béatrice called Alba! She says Alba's mother is at the clinic with her and she must come now, they’re in room 102! Alba heads to the clinic.

Alba goes inside and finds room 102. She walks in, and Béatrice is dead. And a siren goes off!