The Glass Dome episode 3 recap: The attacker goes to Lejla's bedroom!

The Glass Dome episode 3 sees Lejla getting a huge shock, while Said is cleared. Here's what happened in the third episode of the Swedish Netflix thriller...

Lejla sleeps but has nightmares about Louise and Alicia. She's "woken" by a woman, perhaps her mother, and then she wakes for real. In the glass dome, we see young Lejla writing to her mother and secretly storing the note. She hammers for attention and screams. "I am coming to kill you... take my letter".

Back in the present, Valter tells Lejla there's a leak. Waste water is leaking from the mine, and that’s why the alarm sounded.

Said is taken back to the police station. Tomas tells him he's no longer a suspect as his phone was in Stockholm when Louise died and offers him the option of talking to crisis support. Tomas looks guilty as well he might as he was having a secret affair with Said’s wife.

Tomas apologizes to Said for his treatment. He then says that while Said was being held, someone made contact about Alicia. He shows him the video clip sent by the kidnapper. Said at last shows some emotion and cries. Said's asked if he can think of anyone who has a motive, and then we move to a man dishing out leaflets about stopping the mine, which Said runs.

Said is cleared (Image credit: Netflix)

The radio news says that the search has been called off as the safety of the search and rescue team can't be assured because of the leak. Tomas says to Said the kidnapping and murder could be linked to the mine. He adds that the video clip was sent at the exact same time that the alarm sounded. Tomas says the motive could be revenge or blackmail.

Valter tells Lejla about the video. Kristina is hosting a village meeting about the water. Kristina gets shouted at by a man who says they've warned her about the mine and says she's putting money before people. Valter steps in and tells the men shouting to shut up. Kristina says the mine has stopped its operations, and she leaves the meeting. She returns home and Said is waiting.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tomas is keeping his secret about the affair (Image credit: Netflix)

Said is dubious, it's one of the local thugs behind Alicia's kidnapping as it’s too sophisticated for them. Said hears a sound and goes outside. Someone has thrown a dead bird at the house, it appears. Lejla tells Said that if it were to do with the mine, she’d expect some kind of demand from the kidnapper. Said says that when he finds the abductor, he’s going to kill them.

Later, Said stares at the video of his daughter. Kristina wants to talk about the funeral, but Said doesn’t want to know. He fumes, and she retorts that it’s her daughter who's been murdered and her granddaughter who's missing. Said says sorry and walks out.

Lejla tells Valter she dreamt about her mum, and she hasn't done that in years. Her mum killed herself, and Valter broke the news. It was just after she was found, and she wanted her mum to come and get her. She asks if he still has the interviews with her mother, and he says he does, somewhere.

Said is harassed by the local thugs. Valter gives Lejla the interviews with her mum. She asks Valter to leave her alone. She looks through the files, which include photos. She flashes back to Louise's death. Could her mum in fact have been murdered like Louise?

Lejla wonders if her mum was in fact murdered (Image credit: Netflix)

Said returns to his home, cutting the police tape at the door. You'd have thought the police might have cleared their stuff out of the bathroom! He tidies up the house. He lies on a bed and looks at the book his wife was reading. Suddenly he notices someone has written a message inside: “To Louise, you make me feel alive — and horny!"

He starts frantically looking through her things, now knowing she was having an affair.

Meanwhile, Lejla listens to an interview with her mum.

Said fumes. Outside, he confronts two masked men. He punches one of them, who pulls out a knife. More men arrive and start attacking him, and they leave him covered in blood.

Lejla's phone goes, and it's Said. Later at the station, Said asks Lejla if she was aware Louise was having an affair. Lejla looks awkward. A little girl knocks over a glass of water, and her mother, Aino, shouts at her. Lejla asks Aino if she's ok, and she says she doesn’t know where her partner Adde is. She says some time last week, he came home with a lot of money and he was so happy. Did Adde sabotage the mine for the money? After the community meeting, she says Adde just left and said he had to do something for Jim. When she called Jim, he just laughed over the phone.

Where is Adde?

Said tells Tomas one of the attackers was Jim. He says they told him to clear off and close the mine. He hands over the book to Tomas and says Louise was having a thing with someone. Awks! Valter gives Tomas a knowing look. Lejla asks Valter to look after the little girl while she and Aino do something. They’re off to see if they can find Adde.

The police head off to find Jim. Eventually, they find him. At the station, Tomas shows Jim a video of himself being racist. Jim denies hurting Said.

Lejla and Aino drive off into the snow. Meanwhile, Valter asks the little girl if she wants to do some drawing. Lejla and Aino arrive at Adde's remote hunting lodge. It's seriously creepy. Lejla finds a way in. Aino finds Adde. Aino shouts at him and asks what he’s done. He admits to sabatoging the mine. They all drive back. He was given a load of money by a mysterious person.

The kidnapper makes a big move

At the station, the police discover that the emails sent to Adde and the video of Alicia came from the same server.

Aino and Lejla go to Valter's to get her daughter. The little girl shows her a drawing, and it's of a girl in a glass dome! Lejla demands to know who did the drawing? And she replies, it was the man who climbed through the window! "Ecki's his name,” she says, seemingly confirming it's the same person who took Lejla.