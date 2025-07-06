Emmerdale to kill off Joe Tate in shocking twist no one will see coming?

When Emmerdale's Joe Tate paid Dr Crowley for saving his life earlier this year, he hoped he'd never see him again - little does he know the past is about to come back to haunt him in the most sinister way possible.

Joe's kidney-stealing saga reignites next week when he finds himself in a makeshift hospital with Dr Crowley - who helped steal Caleb's kidney and transplant it to Joe, looming over him with a loaded syringe!

But why is the dodgy doctor back on the scene, and what does he want with Joe this time?

It all starts when the blackmail campaign against Joe steps up a gear when he finds a letter at Home Farm demanding a cool £100,000.

Having wrongly accused girlfriend Dawn's ex, Billy, of making the demands, Joe realises someone means business and shows the note to Sam Dingle, who is none the wiser about who could be behind the plot.

"You've lost your safe bubble when someone's broken into your kitchen and left a note. He's less scared about the bribe and more worried that Dawn and her kids are going to be in danger," Ned Porteous, who plays Joe, told What's On TV.

What does Dr Crowley want with Joe? (Image credit: ITV)

Wanting to get to the bottom of who is blackmailing him as quickly as possible, Joe tries to think about who could be behind the note and comes to the conclusion that it could be his newly hired heavy, Sean.

However, it is clear Joe is getting closer to the truth when Sean turns on him, and Sam is forced to step in with his shotgun!

"There's always something going on that is pushing Joe into some sort of jeopardy," jokes Ned. "His entire thing is about trying to seem in control of a situation, when that's really the furthest thing from the truth."

But things are about to get even more bizarre when Joe decides to leave the village in a bid to keep everyone safe, only for Sean to return and knock him out with a shovel.

When Joe comes around, he is in for the shock of his life when he realises he's in a makeshift hospital with none other than Dr Crowley up to no good.

Is Joe about to meet his maker?