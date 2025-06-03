Emmerdale spoilers: Thief! Joe Tate throws Billy under the bus at Home Farm
Airs Friday 13th June 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Joe Tate brands Billy a thief in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
At Home Farm Clemmie's mobile has gone missing.
Unbeknownst to Dawn, Joe and Kim, it's Kammy who's pinched it and set out to sell it.
But it's Billy, Dawn's skint ex who's under suspicion.
When Joe lays his suspicions bare, will Dawn and Kim back him up or realise that Joe's way off base about the doting dad?
Elsewhere, grieving Cain and Tracy continue to accuse each other of Nate's murder unaware that the real killer, John Sugden, is living in the village in plain sight…
Emmerdale is on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Tracy Robinson - Amy Walsh
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Joe Tate - Ned Porteous
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- John Sugden - Oliver Farnworth
- Caleb Milligan - Will Ash
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Laurel Thomas - Charlotte Bellamy
- Gabby Thomas - Rosie Bentham
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
