Emmerdale spoilers: Thief! Joe Tate throws Billy under the bus at Home Farm

Joe Tate tells Kim and Dawn that he reckons Billy stole Clemmie's mobile

Emmerdale's Joe Tate brands Billy a thief in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

At Home Farm Clemmie's mobile has gone missing.

Unbeknownst to Dawn, Joe and Kim, it's Kammy who's pinched it and set out to sell it.

When Vinny roped Kammy into helping him pull off a romantic plan for Gabby and took him up to Home Farm, the mechanic spotted Clemmie's mobile and stole it (Image credit: ITV)

But it's Billy, Dawn's skint ex who's under suspicion.

When Joe lays his suspicions bare, will Dawn and Kim back him up or realise that Joe's way off base about the doting dad?

Doting dad Billy adores Clemmie but there's no lost between him and Joe Tate (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, grieving Cain and Tracy continue to accuse each other of Nate's murder unaware that the real killer, John Sugden, is living in the village in plain sight…

Tracy's questioned about Nate's murder… (Image credit: ITV)

… as has Cain (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale is on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX .