EastEnders spoilers: WHO will be the new owner of the Queen Vic?
Airs Monday 21 July 2025 at 8:00pm on BBC1.
The iconic Queen Vic pub is up FOR SALE on EastEnders (8:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
But on today's episode of the BBC soap, WHO will become the new owner?
Kat Slater (played by Jessie Wallace) is feeling hopeful after a visit to the bank.
However, after a secret message from Kat's husband, Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), family member Stacey (Lacey Turner) reveals she can no longer loan Kat the rest of the money she needs to bid for the pub...
Stacey's mum Jean (Gillian Wright) jumps to the WRONG conclusion about Alfie's current whereabouts.
Will Stacey reveal the truth about Alfie's mission to track down Kat's estranged daughter, Zoe (Michelle Ryan)?
Meanwhile, a bidding war begins between the Beale family and a developer, Francis Moran (Simon Hepworth).
But WHO will current owners, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe), agree to sell the Vic to?
There's something on Avani Nandra-Hart's (Aaliyah James) mind.
She confides in friend Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman).
Later, the teenager does a pregnancy test which reveals she is pregnant!
How will Avani's protective dad Ravi (Aaron Gulati) react when he finds out?
PLUS, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Julie Haye (Karen Henthorn) clash again over what is best for her husband, Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley)...
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
