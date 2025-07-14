EastEnders spoilers: WHO will be the new owner of the Queen Vic?

A bidding war begins as the Vic goes up for sale at auction on EastEnders!

The iconic Queen Vic pub is up FOR SALE on EastEnders



But on today's episode of the BBC soap, WHO will become the new owner?



Kat Slater (played by Jessie Wallace) is feeling hopeful after a visit to the bank.



However, after a secret message from Kat's husband, Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), family member Stacey (Lacey Turner) reveals she can no longer loan Kat the rest of the money she needs to bid for the pub...



Stacey's mum Jean (Gillian Wright) jumps to the WRONG conclusion about Alfie's current whereabouts.



Will Stacey reveal the truth about Alfie's mission to track down Kat's estranged daughter, Zoe (Michelle Ryan)?



Meanwhile, a bidding war begins between the Beale family and a developer, Francis Moran (Simon Hepworth).



But WHO will current owners, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe), agree to sell the Vic to?

A bidding war begins for the Vic on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey has some bad news for Kat on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

There's something on Avani Nandra-Hart's (Aaliyah James) mind.



She confides in friend Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman).



Later, the teenager does a pregnancy test which reveals she is pregnant!



How will Avani's protective dad Ravi (Aaron Gulati) react when he finds out?



PLUS, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Julie Haye (Karen Henthorn) clash again over what is best for her husband, Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley)...

Will Ravi find out about daughter Avani's baby bombshell on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Phil and Julie disagree over what is best for Nigel on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

