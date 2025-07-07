EastEnders spoilers: Will Nigel leave Albert Square?
Airs Tuesday 15 July 2025 at 8:00pm on BBC1.
Phil Mitchell (played by Steve McFadden) is not happy after Julie Haye (Karen Henthorn) drops a bombshell about her husband, Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley), on EastEnders (8:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Julie blames Phil for keeping the truth about Nigel's dementia diagnosis from her all this time.
After finally being reunited with Nigel, she wants him to leave Albert Square and move back home to Scotland!
However, Phil, who has stepped-up as Nigel's carer for the past few months, is not ready to let Julie swoop in and take his best mate away from him...
Ian Beale (Adam Woodyat) has got his sights set on expanding the Beale business empire.
He wants to bid to buy the Vic at auction.
However, after Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) strikes it lucky and wins £100, 000 on a lottery scratchcard, the Slater family unexpectedly enter the bidding war!
Oscar Branning (Pierre Moullier) continues to cause mayhem.
Which perhaps isn't the best idea when your uncle Jack (Scott Maslen) is a copper!
Is Oscar's older sister Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) starting to regret letting him stay?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
