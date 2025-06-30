EastEnders spoilers: WHO steals Ravi's drugs stash?

Harry panics when he discovers Ravi's stash of illegal drugs has suddenly disappeared from the boot of his car on EastEnders...

Harry Mitchell (played by Elijah Holloway) is not happy after finding a stash of illegal drugs hidden in the boot of Ravi Gulati's (Aaron Thiara) car on EastEnders (8:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Ravi has pressured garage mechanic Harry to let him hide his car at The Arches while the Police are sniffing around.



However, Harry doesn't want any trouble.



So as tonight's DOUBLE-BILL of the BBC soap continues, Harry frantically phones Ravi and demands he move his car.



But there's no word from Ravi...



Meanwhile, both Harry's mum Nicola (Laura Doddington) and family relative, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), both visit the garage.



Later, Harry is alarmed to discover the stash of drugs has disappeared!



WHO has stolen Ravi's stash?



He ain't gonna be happy when he finds out!

Does Phil know anything about the MISSING drugs stash on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) surprises her fiance, Peter Beale (Thomas Law), with a family picnic in the Square gardens.



The couple want to explain to their son Louie that his baby brother Jimmy is blind.



But their happy family time is interrupted by Peter's parents, Ian (Adam Woodyat) and Cindy (Michelle Collins).



Peter is left reeling after Cindy makes a SHOCK accusation about Lauren and her ex-lover, Zack Hudson (James Farrar)!

Peter and Lauren spend some happy family time together on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Is Cindy about to ruin things between Peter and Lauren again on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) is determined to save the Pride event at The Prince Albert.



But the barman is struggling to find any entertainment for the night.



However, bar owner Cindy is in for a surprise when her love rival, Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe), swoops in with a solution to the problem!



ELSEWHERE, married man Callum Highway (Tony Clay) is feeling full of guilt after spending the night with Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff).

Elaine unexpectedly comes to the rescue at The Prince Albert on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

Callum feels guilty after what happened with Johnny on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Due to LIVE sports coverage, this week EastEnders continues

Wednesday to Friday at 7:00pm/8:00pm on BBC One.



All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer