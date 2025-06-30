EastEnders spoilers: WHO steals Ravi's drugs stash?
Airs Wednesday 9 July 2025 at 8:30pm on BBC1.
Harry Mitchell (played by Elijah Holloway) is not happy after finding a stash of illegal drugs hidden in the boot of Ravi Gulati's (Aaron Thiara) car on EastEnders (8:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Ravi has pressured garage mechanic Harry to let him hide his car at The Arches while the Police are sniffing around.
However, Harry doesn't want any trouble.
So as tonight's DOUBLE-BILL of the BBC soap continues, Harry frantically phones Ravi and demands he move his car.
But there's no word from Ravi...
Meanwhile, both Harry's mum Nicola (Laura Doddington) and family relative, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), both visit the garage.
Later, Harry is alarmed to discover the stash of drugs has disappeared!
WHO has stolen Ravi's stash?
He ain't gonna be happy when he finds out!
Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) surprises her fiance, Peter Beale (Thomas Law), with a family picnic in the Square gardens.
The couple want to explain to their son Louie that his baby brother Jimmy is blind.
But their happy family time is interrupted by Peter's parents, Ian (Adam Woodyat) and Cindy (Michelle Collins).
Peter is left reeling after Cindy makes a SHOCK accusation about Lauren and her ex-lover, Zack Hudson (James Farrar)!
Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) is determined to save the Pride event at The Prince Albert.
But the barman is struggling to find any entertainment for the night.
However, bar owner Cindy is in for a surprise when her love rival, Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe), swoops in with a solution to the problem!
ELSEWHERE, married man Callum Highway (Tony Clay) is feeling full of guilt after spending the night with Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff).
Due to LIVE sports coverage, this week EastEnders continues
Wednesday to Friday at 7:00pm/8:00pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
