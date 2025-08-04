EastEnders spoilers: Ravi rages over Avani's baby news, but there's a fresh shock twist

Ravi is on the rampage after finding out the truth about daughter Avani's pregnancy on EastEnders...

Word has got out about Avani Nandra-Hart's (played by Aaliyah James) pregnancy on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



And the teenager's parents, Ravi (Aaron Thiara) and Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) are NOT happy!



Especially as Ravi's stepmum, Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal), has known all this time.



But there's another SHOCK for the family when it is discovered Avani has gone through with a termination.



And she was secretly supported by Suki's wife, Eve Unwin (Heather Peace).



It doesn't take long for troublesome local lad Joel Marshall (Max Murray) to find out that Avani got pregnant after they slept together weeks ago.



Let's just say, things get heated when protective dad Ravi comes face-to-face with Joel again...

Vicki, Joel and Ross have a run-in with Ravi on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Could there be trouble brewing in Eve and Suki's marriage on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) and Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho) find themselves in a scary situation when they are surrounded by a group of threatening lads at The Arches...



However, Kojo's new "friend", drug dealer Okie (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu), unexpectedly shows-up and chases the gang off!



Elaine and Kojo tell his brother George (Colin Salmon) how Okie saved them.



And later, Kojo decides to trust Okie with a spare key to his flat, unaware he has already been using Kojo's place to stash his illegal drugs...

MEANWHILE, Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) and Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) finally go on their date.

Okie unexpectedly saves Elaine and Kojo on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Is the romance officially ON between Gina and Harry on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer