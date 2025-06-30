EastEnders spoilers: Secrets and lies ruin Avani's 16th birthday?

Avani Nandra-Hart (played by Aaliyah James) celebrates at her 16th birthday party on EastEnders (7:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But she remains unaware of her family's sudden cash crisis!



Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) has offered the FREE use of Harry's Barn for the party, in an attempt to get back in the good books of Avani's dad, Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).



Ravi unexpectedly invites Harry to join the celebrations.



Does this mean that all is forgiven following the disappearance of Ravi's stash of illegal drugs from the boot of his car, which mechanic Harry offered to hide at The Arches?



"Harry has seen an opportunity to make money and have a bit of leverage over Ravi," says Elijah Holloway, who plays Harry, about this week's storyline. "It's fair to say these two don't normally see eye to eye.



"Remember that Ravi was the one who dangled Harry's brother Barney off a bridge. Harry then retaliated by burning down Ravi's call centre!"

Will Priya and Ravi keep the truth about their money troubles from daughter Avani on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Harry needs to get back in Ravi's good books after his drugs stash went missing on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) is worried about her family after returning home from Spain.



She reckons her dad George (Colin Salmon) should talk to his estranged wife, Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe), about slowing down following her heart attack.



But is Elaine prepared to listen to anything George has to say?



ALSO, a desperate Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) and partner Peter Beale (Thomas Law) begin a frantic search for their missing sons, Louie and Jimmy...

Peter and Lauren search for their missing kids Louie and baby Jimmy on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Is Elaine prepared to take it easy after her heart attack on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Due to LIVE sports coverage, this week EastEnders continues Wednesday to Friday at 7:00pm/8:00pm on BBC One.



All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer