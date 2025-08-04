EastEnders spoilers: Avani drops a baby bombshell on Eve!

Will Eve secretly help teenager Avani solve her pregnancy problem on EastEnders?

Eve Unwin (played by Heather Peace) has agreed to help raise teenager Avani Nandra-Hart's (Aaliyah James) unwanted baby on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But on the condition that her wife, Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal), tells Avani's parents, Ravi (Aaron Thiara) and Priya (Sophie Khan Levy), the truth about the teen pregnancy.



On today's episode of the BBC soap, Avani starts to struggle with morning sickness.



Surely it's only a matter of time before Ravi and Priya notice something is up with their daughter?



Avani later clashes with grandmother Suki, when she's caught about to drink at her friend Amy Mitchell's (Ellie Dadd) hot tub party.



Eve chases after upset Avani, who admits she has changed her mind about the pregnancy.



Will Eve secretly support Avani's decision to go through with a termination?

Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) is alarmed when her mum Jean (Gillian Wright) and family relative Freddie (Bobby Brazier) discover her old SecretCam photos and videos have been leaked online!



Stacey is convinced the culprit is troublesome local lad, Joel Marshall (Max Murray).



Stacey angrily confronts the teenager in front of his dad Ross (Alex Walkinshaw).



Joel claims he is not to blame.



But Stacey decides to report him to the Police...

Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) discovers that Ravi and his drug dealing associate, Tobias 'Okie' Okyere (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu), are still using Kojo Asare's (Dayo Koleosho) flat for their illegal dealings.



Harry wants to protect his unsuspecting mate, Kojo.



But can he find a way to shutdown their activity without getting on the WRONG side of baddie businessman Ravi?

