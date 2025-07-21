EastEnders spoilers: Will Patrick go ahead with the unthinkable?
Airs Thursday 31 July 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Patrick Trueman (played by Rudolph Walker) and his ex-wife, Yolande (Angela Wynter), are engaged to get married again on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The couple's official reunion has been a long time coming!
However, Yolande disapproves when she suspects Patrick has started gambling to try and pay for their dream wedding.
But despite Yolande warning Patrick to STOP placing bets, he is determined to continue in secret...
On today's episode of the BBC soap, Patrick wins BIG on the races.
He convinces housemate Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) to keep it a secret from Yolande.
However, when postman Howie realises he could do with some extra cash himself, he offers to help Patrick out by placing further bets on his behalf.
Which means that technically Patrick is going along with Yolande's wishes and no longer gambling!
Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) is worried about her oldest son Harry (Elijah Holloway).
Nicola witnessed what happened after a stash of illegal drugs recently disappeared from The Arches.
Nicola is now worried that garage mechanic Harry is getting in too deep with the WRONG kind of people.
But since he's now in debt to Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), it looks like Harry has no choice but to carry on drug dealing for him...
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.