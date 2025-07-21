EastEnders spoilers: Will Patrick go ahead with the unthinkable?

Will Patrick continue to deceive Yolande over his growing gambling addiction on EastEnders?

Patrick Trueman (played by Rudolph Walker) and his ex-wife, Yolande (Angela Wynter), are engaged to get married again on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The couple's official reunion has been a long time coming!



However, Yolande disapproves when she suspects Patrick has started gambling to try and pay for their dream wedding.



But despite Yolande warning Patrick to STOP placing bets, he is determined to continue in secret...



On today's episode of the BBC soap, Patrick wins BIG on the races.



He convinces housemate Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) to keep it a secret from Yolande.



However, when postman Howie realises he could do with some extra cash himself, he offers to help Patrick out by placing further bets on his behalf.



Which means that technically Patrick is going along with Yolande's wishes and no longer gambling!

Patrick catches up with George and Junior on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) is worried about her oldest son Harry (Elijah Holloway).



Nicola witnessed what happened after a stash of illegal drugs recently disappeared from The Arches.



Nicola is now worried that garage mechanic Harry is getting in too deep with the WRONG kind of people.



But since he's now in debt to Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), it looks like Harry has no choice but to carry on drug dealing for him...

Nicola was at The Arches when Kojo revealed the truth about the disappearing drugs on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer