EastEnders spoilers: Jean pops the question to Harvey!

Jean Slater (played by Gillian Wright) remains unaware that her fella, Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman), is having an affair with Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



After accidentally discovering a holiday brochure at the Slater house, Jean mistakenly thinks Harvey is intending to take the family away on a camping trip.



It's just what they all need after the recent death of Jean's daughter Stacey's (Lacey Turner) ex-husband, Martin Fowler.



But secretly, Harvey was planning to sneak-off with lover Kathy!



Though the camping trip doesn't go quite as planned, Jean gets caught-up in the moment and decides to propose to a stunned Harvey!

Kathy and Harvey's SECRET holiday getaway plans are ruined by the Slater family on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

Will Stacey and daughter Lily make amends after their fallout on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) and her partner Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw) continue to worry about the behaviour of his teenage son, Joel (Max Murray).



Vicki attempts to persuade Ross to speak to Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) and Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy), after finding out their teenage daughter, Avani (Aaliyah James), slept with Joel.



However, Ross decides to speak to Avani instead.



But family relative Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) becomes suspicious when she witnesses the conversation between Avani and Ross...

It looks like Avani and Joel's secret is out on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) continues to worry about Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway).



Harry continues on his downward spiral after discovering his own mum Nicola (Laura Doddington) was involved in the murder of his previous girlfriend, Shireen.



Nicola and her ex-husband, Teddy (Roland Manookian), are still trying to keep the KILLER secret under wraps.



How will Harry react when his parents confront him at The Arches?

Harry threatened to torch the wine bar after finding out about mum Nicola's SHOCK secret on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

