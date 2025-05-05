EastEnders spoilers: Jean pops the question to Harvey!
Airs Monday 12 May 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Jean Slater (played by Gillian Wright) remains unaware that her fella, Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman), is having an affair with Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
After accidentally discovering a holiday brochure at the Slater house, Jean mistakenly thinks Harvey is intending to take the family away on a camping trip.
It's just what they all need after the recent death of Jean's daughter Stacey's (Lacey Turner) ex-husband, Martin Fowler.
But secretly, Harvey was planning to sneak-off with lover Kathy!
Though the camping trip doesn't go quite as planned, Jean gets caught-up in the moment and decides to propose to a stunned Harvey!
Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) and her partner Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw) continue to worry about the behaviour of his teenage son, Joel (Max Murray).
Vicki attempts to persuade Ross to speak to Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) and Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy), after finding out their teenage daughter, Avani (Aaliyah James), slept with Joel.
However, Ross decides to speak to Avani instead.
But family relative Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) becomes suspicious when she witnesses the conversation between Avani and Ross...
Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) continues to worry about Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway).
Harry continues on his downward spiral after discovering his own mum Nicola (Laura Doddington) was involved in the murder of his previous girlfriend, Shireen.
Nicola and her ex-husband, Teddy (Roland Manookian), are still trying to keep the KILLER secret under wraps.
How will Harry react when his parents confront him at The Arches?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
