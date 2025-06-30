Soap schedule chaos — here's when to watch EastEnders, Emmerdale and Coronation Street this week
A summer of sport has begun, meaning all the soap schedules are changing. Here is everything you need to know...
There is bad news for soap fans as a summer of sport has begun, meaning all our favourite shows are being moved about in the schedules. But, fear not, because we have got you covered with where to watch EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale — and when.
This summer will see a double whammy of sport, with Wimbledon 2025 kicking off on the BBC today, Monday, June 30, and then the Women’s Euros 2025 starting on Wednesday — both meaning the soaps will be subject to change.
With some episodes being aired on different evenings, some at different times and others on different channels entirely, below is a list of what soaps are on each day and at what time, so you don't miss any of the drama...
Monday, June 30
7.00pm: EastEnders – BBC Two
7.30pm: EastEnders – BBC Two
7.30pm: Emmerdale – ITV1
8.00pm: Coronation Street – ITV1 (hour-long episode)
Tuesday, July 1
7.00pm: Emmerdale – ITV1 (hour-long episode)
7.00pm: EastEnders – BBC Two
7.30pm: EastEnders – BBC Two
Wednesday, July 2
7.30pm: Emmerdale – ITV1
8.00pm: Coronation Street – ITV1 (hour-long episode)
No EastEnders tonight due to Switzerland v Norway on BBC1, held at St Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland
Thursday, July 3
No EastEnders tonight due to Wimbledon coverage on BBC1, where the second-round matches in the men's and ladies' singles continue.
Emmerdale is also cancelled tonight due to Spain v Portugal on ITV1, held at Stadion Wankdorf in Bern, Switzerland.
Friday, July 4
No soaps tonight as Emmerdale and Coronation Street are cancelled for Germany v Poland on ITV1, held at Arena St Gallen in Switzerland.
