TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday, July 27, including UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Final
Can England triumph? Also on is Karen Pirie season 2 episode 2...
Here's our TV tonight picks for Sunday, July 27 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...
Euro 2025 Final, ITV1 from 3.30 pm, BBC1 from 3.40 pm
England v Spain (Kick-off 5.00pm). All the action from the showpiece match, held at St Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland.
England went into this tournament as the holders, having defeated Germany 2-1 after extra time on home soil three years ago thanks to substitute Chloe Kelly's winner, and they have had to work hard to reach this final, first finishing as runners-up to France in their group and then defeating Sweden on penalties in the quarter-finals, before prevailing 2-1 against Italy after extra time in the last four.
Things are not expected to get any easier in this showpiece match, as Spain defeated England 1-0 in the 2023 FIFA World Cup final and comfortably topped their group before winning 2-0 against Switzerland in the last eight and also needing extra time in their semi-final to overcome Germany.
Karen Pirie episode 2, ITV1, 8.00pm
For 12 years, actor John Michie was a household name as DI Robbie Ross in Taggart. In tonight’s Karen Pirie season 2 episode 2, he’s the one on the end of an intense line of questioning as shrewd businessman Fergus Sinclair, whom Karen (Lauren Lyle) suspects is wrapped up in the 1984 kidnapping of his boss’ daughter Catriona Grant and her two-year-old son Adam – who just happens to be his son!
Since 1984, Fergus has felt forced to keep his affair with Catriona and the truth about Adam’s paternity a secret – and Karen’s adamant he had both money and motive to want them out of the way. With John’s quiet yet confident portrayal, it’s hard to believe Fergus isn’t a wrong ’un. We’ll have to wait and see…
The Narrow Road to the Deep North episode 2, BBC1, 9.15 pm
The passion of first love and the cruelty of war are the two poles around which The Narrow Road to the Deep North revolves and both begin to come into sharp focus tonight. In 1940, the electricity between Dorrigo (Jacob Elordi) and Amy (Odessa Young) is almost palpable as they swim on a deserted beach, and an atmosphere thick with anticipation builds unbearably, like the moments before a storm.
However, that’s a distant memory for Dorrigo during the war as he watches on helplessly as his comrades are worked to death, showing true bravery in the face of dire circumstances.
Operation Dark Phone: Murder by Text, C4, 9 pm
This four-part docudrama from the makers of 24 Hours in Police Custody tells the story of one of the biggest international law enforcement operations in history. In 2020, the National Crime Agency and their police partners secretly hacked into an encrypted phone network used by global organised crime gangs, and they were able to track the messages on 60,000 devices.
This means they were able to bring down players in the underworlds of violence, drugs, kidnapping, money laundering and murder. Like something out of a movie. Continues until Wednesday.
