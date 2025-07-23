TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday, July 24, including Unforgivable
Also on is Mr Bigstuff and Tom Kerridge Cooks Spain
Here's our TV tonight picks for Thursday, July 24 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...
Unforgivable, BBC2, 9 pm
Anna Friel (Marcella) and Bobby Schofield (This City Is Ours) shine in Unforgivable as Anna and Joe in this Liverpool-set drama about child abuse from writer Jimmy McGovern. It’s a tough watch, as we follow Anna’s fight to get her teenage son Tom mental health support after he was abused by her brother Joe.
The 90-minute drama examines the impact of Joe’s crime – Tom is refusing to speak, Anna’s marriage has collapsed and her mum has recently died from a broken heart – but also confronts some difficult truths about compassion and forgiveness.
Tom Kerridge Cooks Spain, ITV1, 8.30 pm
TV chef Tom Kerridge takes his trusty 1980s Mercedes food truck on a gourmet Spanish road trip in what turns out to be a charming follow-up to last year’s foodie series Tom Kerridge Cooks Britain. But instead of beetroot, beef and beer-cooked mussels, the popular chef is on the hunt for the sweetest sun-ripened peppers, the tastiest anchovies and some top-quality paella rice to cook Spain’s national dish.
There’s even a visit to a vast pungent garlic farm in Spain’s rural centre, plus some zesty citrus-inspired desserts. A taste of sunshine.
The Hotel Inspector, 5, 8 pm
With many people preferring an Airbnb property to a hotel these days, this episode addresses the issue as Alex Polizzi visits Westbrook Lodge Guest House in Margate, Kent, run by husband and wife Colin and Tracy. They were unable to operate at full capacity for a while when Tracy had cancer, and when they returned, they found more than 50 Airbnb spots had sprung up nearby.
After "stress testing" with surprise guests, Alex has some ideas to boost occupancy, including a pricing change, targeting group bookings and improving the website. And, unlike many other hoteliers who have asked for Alex’s help, Colin and Tracy actually listen and do as she suggests!
Mr Bigstuff, Sky Max and Sky Showcase
Prepare for a riot of fun as this fabulous fast-paced comedy featuring Essex brothers Lee (Danny Dyer) and Glen (Ryan Sampson) returns. Series one ended with the news that the men’s father Don, who they thought was dead, is very much alive, and now they’re on a mission to find him.
Featuring guest stars including Rula Lenska and EastEnders alumni Linda Henry and Shaun Williamson, this season is even more madcap than the last. Written by the talented Ryan and with great performances from a top cast, it’s no wonder Danny won his first-ever BAFTA for Series 1. Fans will love this second outing.
