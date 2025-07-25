The Assassin cast: who's who guide

The Assassin is a new Prime Video thriller starring Keeley Hawes.

Out now in the UK on the streaming service, it is created by writing brothers Harry and Jack Williams (The Missing, Liar).

The six-parter sees Keeley play a retired contract killer, whose solitary life on an idyllic island is interrupted when her son arrives. It boasts a great cast, here's our who's who guide to all the key characters...

JULIE (KEELEY HAWES)

(Image credit: Amazon)

Julie is a retired contract killer, whose world is turned upside down when her semi-estranged lad, investigative journalist Edward, turns up. When events take a terrifying turn, however, the pair go on the run together.

"Julie's happy living on her own, when suddenly Edward comes back into her life. They are not completely estranged, as there have been a few texts over the years," says Keeley.

She adds: "Julie is not the coolest assassin in the world, but she’s a great character! She and Edward are actually very similar, although they would never admit it."

EDWARD (FREDDIE HIGHMORE)

(Image credit: Amazon)

The investigative journalist wants to know the truth about his father. Freddie says: "Edward arrives on the island attempting to reconnect with his mother and with questions about his past, their relationship and who his father is. Edward is harbouring a lot of secrets and feelings, so this is a big step for him."

MARIE (GINA GERSHON)

The mysterious character, who loves graphic novels, guards long-held secrets and is driven by a deep-rooted anger.

AARON (ALAN DALE)

(Image credit: Amazon)

The ruthless billionaire made his fortune in the mining industry, but struggles to keep his business and personal lives separate.

KAYLA (SHALOM BRUNE-FRANKLIN)

(Image credit: Amazon)

Passionate and fiercely loyal, Aaron’s daughter works in the charitable arm of the family business and is a force for good.

LUKA (GERALD KYD)

Easy-going, the butcher is used to Julie’s high-handed ways but is stunned to find himself unexpectedly forced to cooperate with her.

EZRA (DEVON TERRELL)

(Image credit: Amazon)

Desperate for his father Aaron’s approval, the heir apparent to Cross Global Mining is very competitive with his sibling Kayla.

DAMIAN (RICHARD DORMER)

(Image credit: Amazon)

Julie’s indestructible handler in the contract-killing business has built a successful career without getting his hands dirty.

SEAN (JACK DAVENPORT)

(Image credit: Amazon)

Another contract killer working under Damian, the quick-witted and skilful agent’s relationship with Julie goes way back.

The Assassin is a six-part series available now Prime Video in the UK.

Outside of the UK, we have no word on when it'll release or where you'll be able to watch it.