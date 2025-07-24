The Assassin episode 2 recap: the plot thickens as someone else meets a grisly end

The Assassin is a gripping new crime thriller on Prime Video, that sees Bodyguard and The Durrells star Keeley Hawes play Julie, a retired assassin who is now living a quiet life on a secluded Greek island.

However, Julie's world is turned upside down when her estranged son Edward (The Good Doctor's Freddie Highmore) visits from England with some difficult questions. Soon, Julie finds her past catching up with her, and they are forced to flee the island and go on the run.

As mother and son battle for survival, the pair are confronted by a dark conspiracy and a threat that will destroy their relationship forever.

Here is everything that happened in The Assassin episode 2...

The second episode opens in a rainy London at a graphic novel and comic book art course. A glamorous woman walks in and the teacher asks if she is lost, but she says she's in the right place and says her graphic novel is going to be about Edward.

Meanwhile, back in Greece, we pick up where episode 1 left off and Edward has just introduced Kayla to Julie. Kayla asks why they have arrived all soaking wet, and Julie explains there are gunmen on the island who are trying to shoot them, and Kayla thinks she is joking. When she realises they are being deadly serious, she instructs the captain to head for Athens and takes Julie, Luka and Edward downstairs to get them all some dry clothes.

While she is finding Ezra's clothes for Luka and Edward, Julie tells Edward about being called by someone pretending to be her old boss, and that the target of her job was Kayla. Edward is stunned that his mum was ordered to kill his wife-to-be, and Luka is shocked to hear that Julie is an assassin.

At the prison in Libya, Jasper has been cornered by the Russian gang leader and told he now owes them for grassing to the prison guard. He is just glad not to be killed, but his heart sinks when the gang boss puts a knife in his hand and tells him that now he is going to be the one to kill their rival, Chi Chi.

On the yacht, Luka and Julie meet Ezra and get a tour of the boat, while Kayla asks Edward why gunmen would turn up on a tiny island.

On the tour, Ezra is showing off his 'wellbeing centre' on the yacht when Julie sees a picture of two men on the wall, and Ezra says one of them is his dad, and he owns the family business CGM, which stands for Cross Global Mining. Julie grills Kayla about the work she does for CGM, and she tells her that she works in the charity sector, but before she can get any closer to finding out more, Julie sees a jet ski coming towards the boat. While everyone else is in the yacht's bar, Julie is outside with her gun and looking for whoever was on the jet ski, which is now empty by the boat.

As she hunts the yacht, Julie seems to know who she is looking for, and calls for someone called Sean to come out of hiding... when they come face to face, both with guns pointing at one another, Julie says she could tell it was him by his aftershave. He's been sent there to kill her, and asks who she has upset to be worth so much to kill. Sean tells Julie that he would never shoot her and reveals that her situation is far worse than she could ever imagine and adds that he thinks Damian is dead.

Sean jokes that maybe they can have one last drink together before she disappears off the face of the earth, just as Edward walks in and asks who he is. Sean is clearly in a jovial mood, because he jokes he is Edward's dad, which Edward is shocked by and Julie is annoyed, saying he is just messing and isn't his father.

Sean tells Edward he is in 'waste disposal' like his mother, Julie points out Edward knows she is an assassin, and so Sean tells him he also kills people for a living. Before Edward can completely work out why this random man has ended up on the boat, Kayla comes in and they all make up a cover story about him being a friend of the family who was windsurfing when the shooting started, which Kayla seems to buy.

At the prison, Jasper is gathering the courage to kill Chi Chi as the gang leader ordered. Just as he is about to stab him in the back, one of the other gang members stops him and takes him to the leader. He tells Jasper that he has had an interesting call from someone called Aaron Cross and wants to know why he has said he will break Jasper out of jail. Jasper is thrilled that Aaron has said he will get him out, but his happiness is short-lived when the gang leader says he has to take him and his friend with him when he leaves. He asks how Jasper knows Mr Cross, and he explains he was head of IT for the CGM company, and then he came across something in his emails. He clams up when the gang leader asks what was in the emails and to get him to talk he knocks him to the ground and starts cutting his fingers off.

Back on the luxury yacht, Sean is chatting up Kayla and taking selfies with her, while Edward quietly tells his mum that he thinks Kayla has a right to know she is in danger. Julie disagrees and says they need to work out the whole story before sharing it, and that while she is there, Kayla is safe.

At dinner, Kayla quizzes Julie about her life in Greece as the alarm goes off and they realise Sean is nowhere to be found. Julie tells Edward to keep everyone in the dining room while she investigates. After turning off the alarm, she goes to find Sean as he starts shooting at her. She hides in the kitchens, but he finds her and without her gun, she has to think fast. She uses a cheese fork to distract him and hits him, making Sean drop his gun. She says she thought they were friends, and he says they are, but the contract on her has just tripled and he needs the money. Soon, they are fighting in the kitchen while Edward is left in the dining room trying to fend off everyone's awkward questions about where Julie and Sean have gone. Julie tells Sean she doesn't want to kill him, but he is adamant he wants the money and starts to strangle her. Just as it looks like she is about to die, she reaches the cheese fork and stabs him in the neck.

While everyone in the dining room goes to see what all the crashing is about, Julie uses Sean's lifeless finger to open his phone and text whoever hired Sean to tell them that the job is complete, throwing them off the scent that she's still alive.

As a bloodied Julie is standing over Sean's body, Ezra, Luka, Edward, and Kayla come in and are shocked by what they find, and Julie jokes that there are a few things she needs to explain.

In the prison, Jasper regains consciousness after having his fingers chopped off, and the gang leader says that now he might tell them what he read in the email. He tells them the word Chantaine, which doesn't mean anything to them, but as they're about to get angry, a guard comes in, shoots the gang members dead, and leads Jasper out of the jail.

On the yacht, Edward is trying to explain to Kayla about his mum being a hitwoman and the fact she was hired to kill her. Julie says Kayla needs to think fast about who might want her dead, but Kayla is adamant that she has never had a death threat in her life. Julie says the sooner they work out who is behind wanting them all dead, the sooner the Sean's of this world will stop coming after them and they can get on with their lives. Julie announces they should all go to Tirana in Albania - Edward is baffled by the turn in conversation until Julie says that is the last place she heard Damian - her handler - was living.

Meanwhile, Ezra is in his sauna making a hurried phone call telling the person on the other end of the phone to 'standdown' and that he wants 'her' gone. When he tries to get out of the sauna, he finds it is locked, and Julie appears at the window, telling him that he isn't as quiet on the phone as he thinks. As she grills Ezra about whether he is behind the order for Kayla's death, he won't answer, so she turns up the sauna to its maximum, just as Kayla and Edward walk in and find them.

Edward thinks they should let Ezra out before he roasts, but both Julie and Kayla think he is hiding something, and eventually he admits he said 'I want her gone' while on the phone to their lawyer Michael. Kayla is confused why he wants her gone, and he says he wants her out of the company, and she eventually lets him out the sauna.

Back at the prison, Jasper has been let out by the guard, who is on the phone to someone, who is offering him more money to go with Jasper when he is collected from outside the jail. Jasper tries to make the guard see that Aaron Cross is a powerful man who will kill them both for what they know when the helicopter comes to get them. The guard doesn't believe him at first, but then looks up Aaron Cross online and the men decide to run.

Luka finds Julie in the bar of the yacht, and she takes the chance to apologize to him for the fact all his friends and family have been killed because of her. He says he knows it isn't her fault, and that he doesn't want to go back home now, as everything he has ever known is gone.

In bed, Kayla asks Ed what he is thinking about and he says all the business trips his mother took when he was a child. She asks what he thought Julie did for a living and he explains he was always told she was a headhunter and they laugh.

They talk about the email that she got from Jasper (her dad's head of IT, who we know from the jail), and she tells Ed that the email told her that Jasper had found out something dark that could take down her dad's entire company and that he needed someone brave to help him do it. He said it came down to one word, 'Chantaine'. Once Kayla heads to the gym, Edward searches Chantaine online, but nothing comes up.

The episode moves to a huge white villa in France, where we finally meet Aaron Cross (played by Neighbours star Alan Dale for soap fans). Someone from his security company has come to see him, but he is cross that no one has found Jasper and hits the security man around the face, telling him he just wants him to feel as humiliated as he does with the fact that his company is giving him the runaround.

Back on the yacht, Kayla corners Ezra at breakfast and asks why he wanted her out. He says it was because charitable giving was costing the company too much and so he was trying to get the board to sack her. She seems to believe him, and says he doesn't need to sack her because she quits.

Elsewhere, Julie and Edward wrap Sean's body in plastic and throw him overboard... and Ed tells his mum he will have nightmares about this for the rest of his life. Julie seems to want to say something to Ed, and he tells her to just get on with wharever she has to ask, and she says she knows he is hiding something from Kayla, but he replies that he can't believe she, of all people, is trying to give him advice on his love life.

As they all agree to head to Damian's last known address when they dock, the epsiode returns to the art class in rainy London again and the glamorous mystery woman has finished her comic drawing, and when we see it on screen, it is a drawing of Edward finding out who is father is.

All six episodes of The Assassin are available in the UK and Ireland on Prime Video now.