The Assassin ending explained: what happens to Julie and Edward?

The Assassin is a gripping new crime thriller on Prime Video, that sees Bodyguard and The Durrells star Keeley Hawes play Julie, a retired assassin who is now living a quiet life on a secluded Greek island.

However, Julie's world is turned upside down when her estranged son Edward (The Good Doctor's Freddie Highmore) visits from England with some difficult questions. Soon, Julie finds her past catching up with her, and they are forced to flee the island and go on the run.

As mother and son battle for survival, the pair are confronted by a dark conspiracy and a threat that will destroy their relationship forever.

Here is everything that happened in The Assassin episode 6...

The final episode opens with Edward waking up in his childhood bedroom. Marie is smiling at him and she welcomes him home. He passes out again. At an airport in Spain, Julie and Luka arrive. Luka is nervous about travelling with a wanted criminal, but Julie says he insisted on coming with her. Julie has a voicemail from Kayla. She says she’s heard from the pilot that they’ve landed safely and to call her when she can. She tells Luka she’s not calling Kayla back, but he thinks she should since Kayla flew them to Spain on her private jet. Julie corrects him that it’s her father’s private jet, but she doesn't want to put anyone else in more danger.

Julie and Luka approach a car in an empty hangar. There’s a car seat in the back with a toy bear in it and Julie says that either Cyrus is giving them cover or he’s messing with her. Luka asks who Cyrus is, but Julie doesn’t answer. Instead, she opens the boot and reveals guns and explosives hidden inside. As they sit in the car, Luka picks up a tape that’s been left next to the toy bear. He tells Julie Cyrus must’ve made her a mixtape. It says February 1999. He tells her Cyrus must be a good friend and Julie calls him a colleague. As they play the tape though, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan’s ‘Especially For You’ begins and Julie says Cyrus is definitely messing with her.

Meanwhile, at the hospital, Michael tells Ezra he’s the acting head of CGM since his dad is incapcitated. He tells Ezra that Kayla is adamant there’s a press release she wants to put out and Ezra says that won’t happen. Edward wakes up again and Marie hands him some water. She tells him he’s home, in Spain, in the first house he ever lived in. Edward wants to know the truth and so, Marie begins to explain. She says that 29 years ago, Kayla’s family ordered for Edward’s father to be killed. She tells him that evening, she’s going to make everything right again.

Outside, Julie and Luka are monitoring Marie’s house from the hills. She tells him her life was straightforward before she stepped into that house all those years ago. She wonders what Edward’s life would’ve been like if she'd just left him there. Julie says Marie is waiting for them. They head back to the car and Luka asks Julie how she does a job like that and carries on. She reassures him that whatever he had to do to Damian, it was for a good reason. She explains that the first person she killed was in the army and it never got any easier.

Julie says she still sees every single one, but that it got easier to live with. She says whatever Luka is thinking he is now, Julie is so much worse, and that everything that happened on the island is her fault. So, she needs to go into that house and make it right, no matter what happens to her.

Back in France, Ezra heads home and tells Kayla about being the acting head of CGM. Kayla asks if that means Ezra can send out their father’s security guards to find Edward. He says they shouldn’t use company resources for that and Kayla said he wasn’t concerned when he used them to put a hit on Jasper. Ezra tells her he knows she wants to put a press release out and she gets up to leave. He asks her where she’s going and she says Spain. Kayla says she needs to find Edward and Ezra tells her if she can leave the past in the past, he’ll throw everything he has at finding Edward for her.

Julie and Luka arrive at Marie’s house in Spain. She hands him a radio and tells him to contact her if anyone moves in, out or around the house. She tells him not to stay where he is and hands him a gun for protection. As she tells him goodbye, he kisses her. She kisses him back. Inside, Marie shows Edward his father’s office. It’s covered in artefacts, which she calls his prized possessions. A guard watches the CCTV around the house. Marie wants to explain to Edward what Julie did. Meanwhile, Julie jumps over the wall into the compound. Marie tells Edward that Julie killed his mother. Julie enters a side building and finds all of Marie’s surveillance on her and Edward. On the wall, a Manga comic she’s drawn.

Marie continues to explain to Edward that her and his father were making love upstairs when Julie broke in 29 years ago. She explains in detail and Edward is grossed out. Marie explains that Julie broke in and Jean-Luc had gone downstairs to work, she shot him in the head. At the same time, Julie is looking at the comic on the wall that depicts exactly this. Marie explains that Julie heard her and shot her, and then she must’ve heard him crying and took him. Edward realises that Marie is his mother. They hug and Marie apologises to him. She explains her art has saved her all these years. In the comic though, it shows Julie killing Kayla on the boat as she was hired to do, but she didn’t. Edward tells Marie he feels sorry for what she went through, but that her psychophatic madness isn’t going to help. She says it will.

Luka radios Julie to tell her someone’s coming. She plants an explosive device in a bag and leaves it in the building. As the guard enters, she shoots him dead. She then approaches a guard that was watching the CCTV and shoots him, too. She sees Marie and Edward on the cameras in the basement. She then spots herself on the cameras and shoots it. She starts to take the other cameras offline. Marie tells Edward his real name is Florent.

Julie continues to move around the compound, taking guards out. Meanwhile, Marie gives Edward a necklace with a F on it that was a gift for his baptism. She explains that the trust fund was set up for him and that Julie must’ve contacted the lawyers to make sure he got it. The guard in the basement leaves to find out what’s going on with the cameras. Edward smashes Marie round the head with the case of the necklace and runs off. Marie instructs her guards to chase him down, saying she wants both Julie and Edward alive. Luka tries to radio to Julie, but she doesn’t reply. Meanwhile, Edward runs into Julie in a hallway.

Edward explains to Julie that Marie told him the truth. She says they can talk about it later, but they have to move now. He says that she shot his father and stole him away. She checks they’re safe and explains to him that she didn’t steal him. She had a job from Damian to kill Jean-Luc and that was all she knew about him was that he was the kind of rich you don’t get by being nice. But, after she shot him, she heard a noise and shot at Marie. She didn’t check Marie’s pulse because she heard Edward crying.

She didn’t want to leave him there alone, so she took him. She says she can’t explain it, but she felt she needed to protect him. She says she was pregnant once, but she miscarried and she was relieved because she felt she wasn’t supposed to be a mother. But, she says she never forgave herself for what she did. She explains that’s why she isolated herself. Edward cries and tells her his real name is Florent. He says he’s 30 and he’s only just found out he’s French. Julie tells him she wants to get him out of there safe and then he never has to see her again.

The Assassin ending explained

To this, Marie speaks over the cameras. She says she imagined this in her head lots of times and how good it would be, but it's so much better. Edward asks Marie what her plan is. He says he’s her son, so she wouldn’t hurt him. To this, Marie says Edward isn’t actually hers. Jean-Luc wanted kids, so they paid for a surrogate. She says she wouldn’t even change his diaper and to this, Julie shoots the camera out so she can't say anymore. Luka watches as more men arrive in a car. He tries to tell Julie, but he’s not getting through. Edward starts to feel lightheaded and tells Julie it must be from the drugs Marie gave him to get him to Spain. As they head outside, Edward stumbles against the wall, propping himself up. Julie asks him if he can make the gate by the main entrance. He nods, but the guard above hears them underneath him. Julie shoots him.

Julie drags Edward to safety and tells him it’s too risky to leave by the guards and they can’t go over the wall if Edward is unwell. Edward struggles to get up, but they try to head to the main gate. As Luka’s watching, he sees the man who shot his family and friends at the beach. He gets his gun out. As Julie and Edward continue round the compound, they see Marie talking to two guards. Julie says they’ll need to go past them. To distract them, she sets off the explosive device she left in the side building off. Julie runs up behind Marie and holds a gun up to her and tells her to call off her guards. At the same time, Edward is suffering and falls to the ground. Julie asks Marie what she gave him and Marie says it was a bit of ketamine. She tells Julie that’s not what is making him sick. When Julie asks what she means, Marie tells her that Florent is dying.

Meanwhile, up on the hill, a car approaches Luka. It’s Kayla. He asks her what she’s doing there and she says she’s there because he told her where Edward was. She notices his gun and he says the man who killed his village is in the compound, but he’s not hearing from Julie over the radio so doesn’t know if her and Edward are okay. Luka says he’s going in, but Kayla has to stay there. She shows him she’s brought armed guards with her. Kayla's team start taking out guards with a sniper as Luka, Kayla and more guards head in on the ground.

Marie explains to Julie that she was in a coma for years and when she woke up, she couldn’t walk or speak. But she got better by imagining her revenge. Julie again asks Marie what she gave Edward and she tells her, aconitine. She got it from an article Edward wrote called ‘The Power of Plants’. She says Edward’s a vegan and it’s a plant that’s killing him, which is ironic. Marie says she can give him a shot of atropine from inside the house to keep him alive long enough to get to the hospital. Marie sends her guards away to watch the gate. When Julie tries to ask Marie what she wants, she lights up a cigarette and tells Julie she’s having so much fun.

Meanwhile, the guards are fighting each other. Again, Julie again asks Marie what she wants. She apologises for what she did, but she says it was just a job. Marie says Julie murdered him. She says she’s been plotting her revenge because Julie took everything away from her that night. Luka finds the guard that killed his village. The guard tells him he is just paid to be there, but Luka tells him to drop the gun out of his vest. Luka asks the guard if he recognises him and tells him it was from the island.

Julie wants to know if Marie has the antidote and Marie says she’ll give it to Edward, but only if he shoots Julie dead. The guard asks Luka if he’s just going to keep waving the gun at him. Luka can’t stop picturing all the men the guard killed in front of him, but he can't do it and he drops to the ground crying. The armed guards with Kayla arrest the guard instead.

Edward tells Julie to shoot Marie. He says they can’t trust her, to which Marie says he’s the only part of Jean-Luc left in the world for her, so she doesn’t want him dead. Edward is suffering more and more as times goes by. Julie leans down next to him and says she started this and she deserves it. Marie says Julie is right and that Marie is the victim here. She tells him Julie is not the hero of this story to which Julie hands the gun to Edward. Marie encourages him and tells them she’s enjoying it. But, as Marie continues to tell him to do it, calling him Florent even though he asked her not to, he shoots. But, not at Julie. Instead, he has shot Marie in the head, killing her.

Just in time, Kayla arrives and Julie tells her that Edward has been poisoned and they need to get to the hospital right away. Julie is concerned they won’t get there fast enough by road and Kayla offers a helicopter. Back in France, Ezra is looking at a photo of his mum and Michael walks in. He tells him he’s sorry for Ezra’s loss and that toxicology confirmed Aaron took a fatal overdose of Lorazepam and Oxycodone. Ezra said he’d seen him taking pills, but thought they were sleeping pills or supplements. Michael says he didn’t know Aaron took Oxycodone. He tells Ezra he knows he has taken it, though. Ezra says his father must’ve got confused under all the stress.

On the helicopter, Edward is in and out of consciousness but sees that Kayla is there with him. Julie says she won’t get in the helicopter because he won’t want her to, but to let her know if he’s okay. She agrees. Julie and Luka watch as the helicopter takes off. They hold hands. Meanwhile, Ezra burns the letter that his mother wrote.

It cuts to three months later. Edward and Kayla are on a boat together. Kayla says she should’ve told Ezra to shove it and just go public with the truth. Edward says maybe some secrets are best left buried. They’re in Greece and Edward asks Kayla what she thinks his real mum will be like. She says maybe she’ll be a saint because Edward turned out okay. She jokes that he's passable. He says Kayla is still marrying him, so the joke is on her. Julie is there and Kayla goes off to make coffee, leaving them to talk.

She gets a text on her phone and smiles. Edward asks if it’s Luka and she’s happy. She says she just wanted to thank Edward for letting her come. He tells her she has her uses, in case anyone needs snuffing out along the way. Julie asks if Edward thinks his mother is really going to be there and he says she thinks she will. Julie says she can’t wait to meet her. She jokes about his sandals and he jokes back at her that she’s the fashion police, as well as a contract killer. She responds that it pays well and he asks her how much she got paid for killing people. To which she tells him, loads.

All six episodes of The Assassin are available in the UK and Ireland on Prime Video now.