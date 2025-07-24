TV tonight: our highlights for Friday, July 25, including Whitstable Pearl
Also on is Here We Go and The Assassin
Here's our TV tonight picks for Friday, July 25 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...
Whitstable Pearl, U&Drama, 9 pm (box set, U)
An instant hit when it launched in 2021, this coastal crime drama quickly endeared itself to audiences thanks to its offbeat cases, characters you can invest in and Kerry Godliman’s warm-hearted portrayal of private eye Pearl.
Going from strength to strength with every passing season, the latest series, previously on Acorn TV, reaches U&Drama with a new mystery involving a local woman who’s spotted on the beach seven years after disappearing. As every element of the show is evolving, from the main players to increasingly complex cases, the denouement is a surprise. Welcome back Whitstable Pearl and all who sail in her!
The Assassin, Prime Video
This six-part drama stars Keeley Hawes as retired contract killer Julie, who lives on a remote Greek island, and Freddie Highmore as her son Edward, who arrives from London with questions he needs answers to.
Out of the blue, Julie, who has kept her past a secret from her son, is asked to come out of retirement, but when she discovers she is a target and the bullets start flying, the dysfunctional duo go on the run, with a local butcher and a pair of wealthy siblings holidaying on their yacht for company. The cast of The Assassin also includes Jack Davenport, Gina Gershon, Neighbours legend Alan Dale and Blue Lights actor Richard Dormer.
Happy Gilmore 2, Netflix
Adam Sandler tees up a sequel to his 1996 hit golf comedy, which finds hockey player-turned-golf star Happy Gilmore now in retirement. But when his daughter’s ballet school is in desperate need of funding, can Happy make a comeback and win big, or will he slice into the rough?
Co-written by Sandler, the film features original stars Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald and Ben Stiller reprising their roles, while Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, aka Bad Bunny, plays caddy Oscar. Professional golfers including Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas, plus rapper Eminem, are among a star-studded list of cameos. Chaos is par for the course!
Here We Go, BBC1, 9 pm (iPlayer box set)
The chaotic Jessop family realise tech can be more of a hindrance than a help as the sitcom returns for a third series. To celebrate their wedding anniversary, Paul (Jim Howick) and Rachel (Katherine Parkinson) are off to an escape room with the rest of the clan — if they can escape their own house first. They’ve had a smart security system fitted, but gran Sue (Alison Steadman) has gone to the shops and they’re now locked in! Welcome back, Jessops — we’ve missed you!
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
