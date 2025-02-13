The Assassin: cast, plot and everything we know

The Assassin on Prime Video stars Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore (in first look above).

The Assassin is a twisty Prime Video thriller series starring Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore as an estranged mother and son who are forced to run for their lives.

Bodyguard and The Durrells star Keeley plays Julie, a retired assassin who is now living a quiet life on a secluded Greek island. Her estranged son Edward (The Good Doctor's Freddie Highmore) visits from England with some difficult questions for his mother, but then her past catches up with them both and they are forced to flee the island and go on the run. And as they battle for survival, the pair are confronted by a dark conspiracy and a threat that will destroy their relationship forever.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Prime Video series The Assassin…

The Assassin is a six-part series launching on Prime Video in 2025. As soon as a date is announced, we’ll update this page.

The Assassin plot

The Assassin follows retired assassin Julie (Keeley Hawes) who is now living on an idyllic Greek island. She has a tricky reunion with her estranged son Edward (Freddie Highmore) who has come to visit from England with some pressing questions about his paternity. But as he tries to speak to his secretive mother, she’s confronted by her past and the pair find themselves in grave danger. They go on the run and uncover a dark conspiracy but then, out of the shadows, a greater danger emerges. As her past and present collide, Julie must fight to save her son and salvage their relationship.

Julie (Keeley Hawes) takes aim in The Assassin. (Image credit: Prime Video)

The Assassin cast — Keeley Hawes as Julie

Keeley Hawes plays emotionally distant mother and former assassin, Julie. She’s previously starred in Miss Austen, Bodyguard, Line of Duty, It’s a Sin, Honour, The Durrells, The Midwich Cuckoos and Finding Alice. She also had roles in Spooks, Ashes to Ashes and The Missing.

Keeley Hawes as Julie in The Assassin. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Freddie Highmore as Julie's son Edward

Freddie Highmore plays Julie’s estranged son, Edward in The Assassin. As a child he played Charlie Bucket in the 2005 film Charlie and the Chocolate Factory but is possibly best known for his role as Dr Shaun Murphy in The Good Doctor. Freddie has also starred in Bates Motel, Close to the Enemy, Leonardo and Finding Neverland.

Freddie Highmore as Julie's estranged son Edward in The Assassin. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Who else is starring?

The Assassin also stars ina Gershon (Riverdale), Shalom Brune-Franklin (The Tourist, Baby Reindeer), Jack Davenport (The Morning Show), Alan Dale (Neighbours, Dynasty) Gerald Kyd (The Split), Devon Terrell (Totally Completely Fine), Richard Dormer (Game of Thrones) and David Dencik (The Ipcress File) flesh out the cast.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet but watch this space and if one is released, we’ll post it on here.

Behind the scenes and more on The Assassin

The Assassin writing duo Harry and John Williams. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Assassin is produced by Two Brother’s Pictures (The Tourist, Boat Story) n association with ZDF who is the German co-production partner, All3Media International, and Stan in Australia. The six-part drama is written by British writing duo Harry and Jack Williams.