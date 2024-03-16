Baby Reindeer: cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Baby Reindeer on Netflix is about comedian Richard Gadd's experience of being stalked.

Baby Reindeer sees comedian Richard Gadd bring his award-winning play to Netflix. As with the stage show, Richard will play himself as the series focuses on his real-life experience with a female stalker and the trauma it forced him to face head on. The Outlaws star Jessica Gunning plays his stalker ‘Martha’, who becomes obsessed after Richard serves her in the pub and gives her a free cup of tea.

“I think no matter how flawed I am in the story, and no matter how difficult it is to watch, a story like that needs to be told,” Richard previously said about his hit play. “It does drain you. Talking about stuff that’s real is exhausting. Because it’s vulnerable, and some parts still hurt, and some parts still feel awkward and messy.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the Netflix series adaptation of Baby Reindeer…

The series Baby Reindeer will launch on Netflix some time in April 2024. When a air date is announced, we’ll share it on this page.

Is there a trailer for Baby Reindeer?

Yes you can watch a teaser trailer for Baby Reindeer below although it doesn’t give too much away. You can also see a trailer for Richard Gadd's previous stage play of Baby Reindeer below the teaser...

Baby Reindeer plot

Baby Reindeer will follow Richard Gadd’s own experience at the hands of a woman who became obsessed with him. He gave her a free cup of tea in the pub where he worked and admits he initially flirted with her out of pity. But then ‘Martha’ started a terrifying stalking campaign, including sending him 41,071 emails, 350 hours of voicemail, 744 tweets, 46 Facebook messages, 106 pages of letters, sleeping pills, a woolly hat, a pair of brand-new boxer shorts and a cuddly reindeer toy. She also turned up at his comedy gigs and waited outside his house. In the series, Richard also examines his own culpability and explores why the law failed to help him.

Baby Reindeer cast — Richard Gadd as himself

Comedian Richard Gadd brings to life his real-life experience with a stalker. He’s previously starred in Wedding Season, Code 404, Outlander, Humans and Truth Serum.

Richard Gadd plays out his own stalking nightmare in Baby Reindeer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica Gunning as 'Martha'

Jessica Gunning plays obsessed stalker 'Martha' in Baby Reindeer. She perviously played Diane Pemberley in the hit BBC1 series The Outlaws and has also starred in the movie Pride, plus Summerland, Fortitude, White Heat, Law and Order: UK and Trollied.

Jessica Gunning (at the back) in The Outlaws. (Image credit: BBC)

Who else is starring in Baby Reindeer?

Baby Reindeer also stars The Sandman’s Danny Kirrane who plays Gino while newcomer Nava Mau is Teri.

Tom Goodman-Hill, Hugh Coles, Jamie Michie, Joe Bone, Charlie Bentley, Nicol Shaw, Guy Robbins, Chloe Driver and Nicholas McCluskey round out the cast.