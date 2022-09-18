The Ballad Of Renegade Nell — cast, plot, and all about the swashbuckling adventure series

The Ballad Of Renegade Nell on Disney Plus has a great cast led by Derry Girls star Louisa Harland.

The Ballad Of Renegade Nell is an all-action adventure series on Disney Plus that sees Derry Girls star Louisa Harland heading up an all-star cast that includes Joely Richardson, Adrian Lester and Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed.

Louisa is playing Nell, a young woman who finds herself framed for murder. The action then follows Nell as she goes on the run and, helped by a motley crew, she becomes the most infamous highwaywoman in 18th century England.

BAFTA-award-winning writer and executive producer Sally Wainwright (Gentleman Jack, Happy Valley) is behind the series, her first British original series for Disney Plus.

Here's everything you need to know about The Ballad Of Renegade Nell on Disney+...

The Ballad Of Renegade Nell is an eight-episode series of 45 minuted each which will be shown on Disney Plus. There’s no confirmed release date yet but keep an eye on this page and we’ll keep you updated.

The Ballad Of Renegade Nell plot — what happens in the series?

In The Ballad Of Renegade Nell, we'll follows Nell who's a quick-witted and brave young woman. However she soon finds herself in the frame for a murder she didn’t commit. With nothing to her name, she takes to the road with her younger sisters Roxy and George (played by newcomers Bo Bragason and Florence Keen) and a plucky little spirit called Billy Blind (Nick Mohammed), where she has no choice but to become a legendary highwaywoman. Together the gang must pit their wits against Nell’s formidable adversary, the scheming Earl of Poynton, played by Trigger Point star Adrian Lester. Soon Nell realises that fate hasn’t led her astray by chance and she is destined to play a part in the power struggles playing out across the European battlefields.

The Ballad Of Renegade Nell cast — Louisa Harland as Nell

The Ballad of Renegade Nell cast is led by Louisa Harland who plays young fugitive heroine Nell. Louisa is well known for starring as Orla McCool in the hit Channel 4 series Derry Girls. She’s also had roles in Love/Hate, The Deceived, Boys from County Hell and Doctors.

Louisa Harland as Orla McCool. (Image credit: Channel4)

Derry Girls cast including Louisa Harland as Orla (on far left). (Image credit: Channel 4)

Who else is starring in The Ballad Of Renegade Nell?

The Ballad of Renegade Nell has an all-star cast including Nip/Tuck star Joely Richardson plays eccentric newspaper magnate Lady Moggerhanger while Adrian Lester (Trigger Point) is the devious and manipulative Earl of Poynton.

Newcomers Bo Bragason and Florence Keen play Nell’s sisters Roxy and George while Ted Lasso and Intellegence star Nick Mohammed is the prickly spirit Billy Blind. The Sinner’s Alice Kremelberg is ambitious widow Sofia Wilmot while Line of Duty star Craig Parkinson is Nell’s father. Frank Dillane (The Essex Serpant), Pip Torrens (The Crown), Jake Dunn (Get Even) and Enyi Okoronkwo (The Lazarus Project) also star.

Adrian Lester with Vicky McClure in Trigger Point. (Image credit: ITV)

Is there a trailer for The Ballad Of Renegade Nell?

Not yet but we can’t wait to see The Ballad of Renegade Nell characters on their swashbuckling adventure. When a trailer drops, we’ll post it on here.

More about The Ballad of Renegade Nell

The Ballad of Renegade Nell is a swashbuckling new action and fantasy adventure series which is executive produced Sally Wainwright (Last Tango In Halifax, Gentleman Jack, Happy Valley), with eight episodes of 45 minutes each. The series is produced by Lookout Point as a Disney+ UK original series. Also directing are Amanda Brotchie (Gentleman Jack) and MJ Delaney (Ted Lasso).

Executive Producers for Lookout Point, who are owned by BBC Studios, are Faith Penhale, Will Johnston and Louise Mutter. Executive Producer for Disney+ is VP, Scripted Content, EMEA Johanna Devereaux. Jon Jennings is Series Producer and Stella Merz is Producer.