Gentleman Jack season 2 — cast, plot, and everything we know as the Suranne Jones drama returns

Gentleman Jack season 2 will see Vigil star Suranne Jones return as lesbian landowner Anne Lister.

The first series of the BBC1 period drama, which was inspired by Anne’s coded diaries, explored how Anne — dubbed Gentleman Jack — had many romances including one with Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle).

It built a huge fan base and they've been desperate to know about Gentleman Jack season 2 ever since...

Sophie Rundle as Ann Walker. (Image credit: BBC)

Gentleman Jack season 2 will be released in Spring 2022, the BBC has now confirmed. It's not yet been revealed when it will be shown on HBO in the US.

The BBC is yet to announce an exact start date and time, but at least we know the series is coming very soon.

Star Sophie Rundle celebrated filming finishing, announcing on Instagram: "Corrr it’s been a long time coming but after a year - a whole YEAR - we have FINALLY wrapped on Gentleman Jack s2! Big, enormous love to our absolutely incredible cast and crew who put in a Herculean effort to battle pandemics, loss, births, floods and plagues of locusts to bring this beautiful love story back to our screens.

"And big love to my wife, our team captain @suranne_jones who showed us all the way. And who knows how to drink cheap champagne in a trailer like a TROOPER."

A post shared by Sophie Rundle (@sophiesophierundle) A photo posted by on

Gentleman Jack season 2 plot

The first eight-part series concluded with Anne Lister and Ann Walker getting married. So the new series will follow the couple as they live together in Shibden Hall. But, with the story set in 1830s Yorkshire, they’re unlikely to be able to live a peaceful married life together as their relationship continues to cause controversy.

Writer Sally Wainwright has teased that there’s plenty of “big, bold stories” to tell about the pair.

The BBC tease: "Yorkshire, 1834. All eyes are on Anne Lister and Ann Walker as they set up home together at Shibden Hall as wife and wife, determined to combine their estates and become a power couple. Anne Lister’s entrepreneurial spirit frightens the locals as much as her unconventional love life and, with Halifax on the brink of revolution, her refusal to keep a low profile becomes provocative and dangerous."

Who’s in Gentleman Jack season 2?

Suranne Jones returns as Lister

Suranne Jones is back as Anne Lister, with Peaky Blinders star Sophie Rundle returning as Ann.

Talking about returning, Suranne says: “I’m so thrilled that I will be joining Sally Wainwright on the second part of Anne’s journey. We always dreamed there would be more and now we get to play it all out."

Also returning to Shibden Hall for Gentleman Jack season 2 are Gemma Jones as Aunt Anne Lister, and Timothy West as Jeremy Lister. Plus there's Jodhi May (Lady Vere Cameron), Katherine Kelly (Elizabeth Sutherland), Derek Riddell (Captain George Sutherland), Stephanie Cole (Aunt Ann Walker), Peter Davison (William Priestley), Amelia Bullmore (Eliza Priestley), Vincent Franklin (Christopher Rawson), Shaun Dooley (Jeremiah Rawson), Rosie Cavaliero (Elizabeth Cordingley), Joe Armstrong (Samuel Washington), Anthony Flanagan (Ben Sowden), and George Costigan (James Holt).

Is there a trailer?

Not a full trailer yet, but there is a teaser to whet your appetites...Enjoy!