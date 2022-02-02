Gentleman Jack season 2 — cast, plot, and everything we know as the Suranne Jones drama returns
By David Hollingsworth published
Gentleman Jack season 2 is hugely anticipated and we now know it will be on soon
Gentleman Jack season 2 will see Vigil star Suranne Jones return as lesbian landowner Anne Lister.
The first series of the BBC1 period drama, which was inspired by Anne’s coded diaries, explored how Anne — dubbed Gentleman Jack — had many romances including one with Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle).
It built a huge fan base and they've been desperate to know about Gentleman Jack season 2 ever since...
Gentleman Jack season 2 release date
Gentleman Jack season 2 will be released in Spring 2022, the BBC has now confirmed. It's not yet been revealed when it will be shown on HBO in the US.
The BBC is yet to announce an exact start date and time, but at least we know the series is coming very soon.
Star Sophie Rundle celebrated filming finishing, announcing on Instagram: "Corrr it’s been a long time coming but after a year - a whole YEAR - we have FINALLY wrapped on Gentleman Jack s2! Big, enormous love to our absolutely incredible cast and crew who put in a Herculean effort to battle pandemics, loss, births, floods and plagues of locusts to bring this beautiful love story back to our screens.
"And big love to my wife, our team captain @suranne_jones who showed us all the way. And who knows how to drink cheap champagne in a trailer like a TROOPER."
Gentleman Jack season 2 plot
The first eight-part series concluded with Anne Lister and Ann Walker getting married. So the new series will follow the couple as they live together in Shibden Hall. But, with the story set in 1830s Yorkshire, they’re unlikely to be able to live a peaceful married life together as their relationship continues to cause controversy.
Writer Sally Wainwright has teased that there’s plenty of “big, bold stories” to tell about the pair.
The BBC tease: "Yorkshire, 1834. All eyes are on Anne Lister and Ann Walker as they set up home together at Shibden Hall as wife and wife, determined to combine their estates and become a power couple. Anne Lister’s entrepreneurial spirit frightens the locals as much as her unconventional love life and, with Halifax on the brink of revolution, her refusal to keep a low profile becomes provocative and dangerous."
Who’s in Gentleman Jack season 2?
Suranne Jones is back as Anne Lister, with Peaky Blinders star Sophie Rundle returning as Ann.
Talking about returning, Suranne says: “I’m so thrilled that I will be joining Sally Wainwright on the second part of Anne’s journey. We always dreamed there would be more and now we get to play it all out."
Also returning to Shibden Hall for Gentleman Jack season 2 are Gemma Jones as Aunt Anne Lister, and Timothy West as Jeremy Lister. Plus there's Jodhi May (Lady Vere Cameron), Katherine Kelly (Elizabeth Sutherland), Derek Riddell (Captain George Sutherland), Stephanie Cole (Aunt Ann Walker), Peter Davison (William Priestley), Amelia Bullmore (Eliza Priestley), Vincent Franklin (Christopher Rawson), Shaun Dooley (Jeremiah Rawson), Rosie Cavaliero (Elizabeth Cordingley), Joe Armstrong (Samuel Washington), Anthony Flanagan (Ben Sowden), and George Costigan (James Holt).
Is there a trailer?
Not a full trailer yet, but there is a teaser to whet your appetites...Enjoy!
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years on TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer on TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
