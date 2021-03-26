Vigil starring Suranne Jones — release date, cast, trailer, plot and everything you need to know

Vigil is a big new thriller starring Gentleman Jack actress Suranne Jones.

Written and created by Bafta-nominated writer Tom Edge (Judy, The Crown, Strike), it promises to be one of the best BBC dramas of 2021.

Revolving around the mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death on-board a Trident nuclear submarine, it is sure to have viewers gripped when it hits our screens later this year.

The BBC is yet to reveal when Vigil will be released, however, it’s likely to be 2021.

What’s the plot?

Former Coronation Street favourite Suranne Jones, who’ll also be seen soon in Gentleman Jack Season 2, stars as DCI Amy Silva. Silva is called in when there appears to be a link between the mysterious disappearance of a fishing boat and a death on a nuclear submarine.

The two incidents lead to a clash between the Navy and the British security services. Silva begins an investigation on land and sea. And what she discovers is a conspiracy that threatens Britain’s nuclear deterrent. Is her life in danger? And can she crack the mystery before it’s too late?

Vigil cast

Starring alongside Suranne is Line of Duty actor Martin Compston. Other cast includes Stephen Dillane (Game Of Thrones), Lolita Chakrabarti (Riviera), Daniel Portman (Game Of Thrones), Lorne MacFadyen (Grantchester), Stephen McCole (Save Me), Tom Gill (Peterloo), Lois Chimimba (Top Boy), Anita Vettesse (The Loch), Bobby Rainsbury (Call The Midwife), Cristian Ortega (Beats) and Lauren Lyle (Outlander).

How many parts is Vigil?

Six one-hour episodes. Filming had to be paused at one stage due to the pandemic, but it then resumed around Glasgow.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, watch this space!