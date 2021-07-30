What’s the difference between Peacock and Peacock Premium?

It’s always good to have options, and the Peacock streaming service is giving that to consumers with three possible tiers to choose from — Peacock, Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus. But what’s the difference between Peacock and the Peacock Premium options?

Right off the bat, the first difference between the three versions of Peacock is price. The basic Peacock tier is a free streaming service, while Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus have monthly subscription fees of $4.99 and $9.99, respectively. Of course, a difference in price means a difference in service, so let’s look at what consumers can get for their money on each Peacock tier.

Peacock

The free version of Peacock is able to be free because it is ad-supported. It is estimated that a viewer would see about five minutes of ads per hour. But after putting up with those five minutes, a viewer would have access to 13,000 hours of TV shows and movies from the NBCUniversal library. This includes seasons of The Office, 30 Rock, Fright Night Lights, Downton Abbey and the entire Harry Potter franchise.

Other features for the free Peacock include daily news, sports and pop culture based programming, kids shows and movies and Telemundo Spanish-language series.

All that is needed to start watching the free version of Peacock is creating an account with an email address on Peacocktv.com.

Peacock Premium

If you decide to start paying for Peacock, with either the Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus tier, even more content becomes available to the subscriber. With either premium package, there is more than 20,000 hours of content ready to view. This includes everything in the free version of Peacock plus even more TV shows and movies, Peacock Originals, next-day viewing for current on-air NBC shows and live sports and live events, including WWE.

What separates Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus is ads. Peacock Premium does still feature ads. Peacock Premium Plus is ad-free; it also allows subscribers to download content and watch it offline through a mobile device.

Peacock is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Apple TV devices, as well as through gaming consoles, including PlayStation, and personal computers.