It may not be a Prime Day deal, but discount season is your regular reminder about how many free trials you can get on Prime Video channels

It's currently Prime Day over on Amazon (Tuesday, July 8 until Friday, July 11) which means loads of discounts on... basically everything. The one exception is, as per usual, on streaming subscriptions, but that's okay because you don't need to pay to test these.

Amazon's streaming service Prime Video lets you subscribe to additional video bundles, be they from big names like Apple TV Plus and Paramount Plus or smaller broadcasters, known as Prime Video channels. We see deals on these around Black Friday, bringing a subscription down to mere pennies for your first few months, but in the past we haven't seen these around Prime Day.

However all year around, not just during sales seasons, most Prime Video channels let you subscribe for a month without paying (30 days, to be exact). This isn't a Prime Day deal by any stretch of the imagination but if you're in a money-saving mood, it's worth knowing about.

These Prime Video channel subscriptions aren't totally free, because you still need to pay for Amazon Prime to use the subscription service in the first place, but if you already pay for this (and looking at the subscriber figures, you probably do!) then you don't have to pay anything extra (well, until the month is up and you're automatically enrolled into your first month of the full fare).

Looking at the current Prime Video channel list, plenty of interesting originals are available to watch for absolutely nothing thanks to these taster months. The Apple TV Plus free trial lets you watch recent movie Fountain of Youth, smash hit Severance and newly-returning Foundation without paying while Paramount Plus is there with the likes of Mobland, Landman, various Star Trek movies and South Park.

The full list varies by region but in the UK I can also see the likes of MGM Plus (loads of hit movies, and some new Originals), Shudder (for cult horror), Hayu (reality) BFI Player and Mubi (both arts, international and indie) and absolutely loads more. From my research, US viewers have a much wider selection of channels besides these.

So if you've been perusing the Prime Day DVD deals in order to find something new to watch, you don't need to think about spending any extra money because these free trials are all out there right now.