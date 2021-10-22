Apple TV Plus: Everything you need to know about the streaming service
Tech company Apple has expanded to include its own original content, all on its Apple TV Plus streaming service.
Apple made sure that it was not going to be left out of the burgeoning streaming market when it launched its own streaming platform, Apple TV Plus. With it, the tech company best known for creating the iPhone and computers entered the TV and movie development and distribution game.
While Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video have long been offering content that subscribers can stream, the streaming revolution has really taken off in the last handful of years with the emergence of streaming platforms like Disney Plus, HBO Max, Peacock and Apple TV Plus.
Unlike most of its competitors, Apple TV Plus does not have a library of classic TV shows and movies included as part of its streaming subscription, rather focusing entirely on original TV shows and movies, with Apple saying that new content — ranging from dramas to kid series to documentaries and more — becomes available on the service every month.
Below we break down everything that you need to know about Apple TV Plus, from what’s on it to how much it costs and how you can start watching.
How much does Apple TV Plus cost?
Apple TV Plus is actually priced as one of the most affordable streaming services on the market. A monthly subscription to just Apple TV Plus will cost consumers $4.99 per month. That is the price of what the ad-supported versions of Peacock and Paramount Plus run, but Apple TV Plus does not feature any commercials.
There is also an option to bundle Apple TV Plus as part of Apple One, which enables consumers to bundle up to five other Apple services (between Apple Music, Apple Arcade, iCloud Plus, Apple News Plus and Apple Fitness Plus) in a single monthly subscription that starts at $14.95 per month.
Consumers can cancel their Apple TV Plus subscription at any time.
Is there an Apple TV Plus free trial?
Not sure if you want to commit right away to a monthly subscription fee for Apple TV Plus? Apple offers new subscribers a seven-day free trial for Apple TV Plus, which upon the conclusion of a monthly subscription would kick in.
You can get a longer free trial of the service if you purchase a new Apple device, as buying something like an iPhone, iPad, Mac computer or more will give those consumers three months of free access to Apple TV Plus. A subscription will automatically start at the conclusion of three months unless you cancel it prior to it ending.
Lastly, Apple TV Plus comes free with an Apple Music Student Plan.
What is on Apple TV Plus?
Arguably the most important part of any streaming service is the content subscribers get for their money. As mentioned above, Apple did not have a library of classic titles that it could rely on to help build out its streaming service, but what it has done is spend big money on developing original content and acquiring titles that can serve as Apple TV Plus exclusives.
When the service launched in November 2019 there wasn’t as much as other streaming platforms had to start with, but Apple TV Plus has grown since then, with a number of its shows and movies becoming big hits.
Here are the currently available Apple TV Plus originals:
- 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything
- Acapulco
- Amazing Stories
- Becoming You
- Calls
- Central Park
- Dear ...
- Defending Jacob
- Dickinson
- Doug Unplugs
- Earth at Night
- For All Mankind
- Foundation
- Fraggle Rock: Rock On!
- Get Rolling With Otis
- Ghostwriter
- Greatness Code
- Helpsters
- Home
- Home Before Dark
- Invasion
- The Line
- Lisey's Story
- Little America
- Little Voice
- Long Way Up
- Losing Alice
- The Me You Can't See
- The Morning Show
- The Mosquito Coast
- Mr. Corman
- Mythic Quest
- Oprah's Book Club
- The Oprah Conversation
- Physical
- The Problem With Jon Stewart
- Puppy Place
- Schmigadoon!
- See
- Servant
- Snoopy in Space
- The Snoopy Show
- Stillwater
- Ted Lasso
- Tehran
- Tiny World
- Truth Be Told
- Trying
- Visible: Out on Television
- Watch the Sound With Mark Ronson
- Wolfboy and the Everything Factory
See what Apple TV Plus originals you need to check out: Best Apple TV Plus show
And here are some of the shows that are awaiting release:
- The Afterparty
- Harriet the Spy
- Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show
- The Shrink Next Door
- Swagger
Apple TV Plus has also a number of Apple TV Plus original films, including:
- 9/11: Inside the President's War Room
- The Banker
- Beastie Boys Story
- Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry
- Blush
- Boys State
- Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You
- CODA
- Cherry
- Come from Away
- Dads
- The Elephant Queen
- Fathom
- Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds
- Greyhound
- Hala
- Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth
- Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special
- On the Rocks
- Palmer
- The Velvet Underground
- Who Are You, Charlie Brown
- Wolfwalkers
- The Year that Changed Everything
Upcoming Apple TV Plus original movies include:
- Finch
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Swan Song
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- 'Twas the Fight Before Christmas
It should also be noted that Apple TV Plus is the streaming home for Peanuts cartoons. In addition to Snoopy in Space and The Snoopy Show, this includes streaming the classic Peanuts holiday specials. After a bit of a controversy with viewers complaining that the classic Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas episodes would be removed from broadcast in favor or Apple TV Plus, the streaming service announced that in addition to offering the holiday specials to its subscribers, all of the holiday classics would air once on PBS around their respective holidays as well as be available for free to all interested viewers for a limited time on Apple TV.
How can I watch Apple TV Plus?
Once you have an Apple TV Plus subscription, how can you watch it? Apple TV Plus is available through the Apple TV app, which is available on all Apple devices. Subscribers can open the Apple TV app, click or tap Apple TV Plus and start watching the available TV shows and movies.
Apple TV Plus is also available on a number of streaming platforms, smart TVs and AirPlay-enabled TVs with the Apple TV app.
Here is the specific breakdown of what devices support Apple TV Plus:
- Amazon Fire TV
- Apple TV
- Google TV
- iPad
- iPhone
- LG Smart TV
- Mac
- PlayStation
- Roku
- Samsung Smart TV
- Sony Smart TV
- Vizio Smart TV
- Xbox
Subscribers can also download Apple TV Plus content to an Apple device to watch them anywhere with or without a Wi-Fi connection.
Michael Balderston is a D.C.-based entertainment writer and content producer for What to Watch. He previously has written for TV Technology and Awards Circuit.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.