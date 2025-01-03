Apple TV Plus deals in 2024: how to save money on an streaming subscription

As one of the premium streaming services on the market, Apple TV Plus deals are a great way to help you save money when you sign up for Apple's streaming service.

Apple TV Plus has a huge library of must-watch Apple TV Plus Originals but its monthly cost of $9.99 / £8.99 per month might put potential subscribers off. Thankfully, there are some ways to save.

I keep my eye out for streaming deals to help you watch TV without paying too much and Apple TV Plus is constantly on my radar with various ways to save.

Below, you can find everything you need to know about Apple TV Plus deals, free trials and bundles.

Is there an Apple TV Plus deal on right now?

At the time of writing, there's no deal that reduces the monthly price of an Apple TV Plus subscription for new sign-ups.

In fact, this isn't something that Apple tends to offer, either on Black Friday or at any other time of the year. So I don't imagine you'll have much luck waiting for one.

Is there an Apple TV Plus free trial right now?

Of all the streaming services on the market, I feel confident saying that Apple TV Plus is the best for offering free trials.

Anyone can sign up for a week-long free trial but if you're a member of another service or buy another product, you can get anything from one month to a whole year thrown in on top. Generally the Apple TV Plus trials are three months long but we see a wide range, and they come via all sorts of different subscriptions: your mobile contract, your broadband provider or even your gym could offer you one.

For more information we've got a whole guide on the best Apple TV Plus free trials that you should consider looking into.

Is there a Apple TV Plus bundle right now?

Technically, plenty of the above free trials could count as bundles, but I'm actually going to use this section to detail a more traditinoal kind of bundle you can use to save money on Apple TV Plus.

First of these is Apple One, which is an all-inclusive package for all of Apple's streaming services. That means you get access to Apple TV Plus as well as Apple Arcade and Apple Music as well as an allotment of iCloud storage, so it's designed for iPhone, iPad or Mac users. Plans start at $19.95 / £18.95 per month and increase with higher tiers getting you Apple Fitness Plus, Apple News Plus and more iCloud storage, as well as the ability to share your plan with up to five people.

While Apple One costs more than Apple TV Plus, it's a lot cheaper than signing up for all those services individually, so it's a good money-saver for Apple users.

Next up we've got the sports bundle. Alongside the main streaming service, there's Apple TV Plus MLS. This separate plan is purely for Major League Soccer streaming, for live games and other footie content.

The MLS plan usually costs $14.99 / £14.99 per month or $99 / £99 for an annual plan but if you're a subscriber to Apple TV Plus' standalone plan, you can get a discount on the MLS one. This brings it down by $2 / £2 per month or $20 / £20 per year so it's not a huge saving, but it'll be one that MLS fans want to get in on.

How to watch Apple TV Plus free episodes

One other Apple TV Plus deal that's worth bringing up is free episodes.

Apple TV Plus lets people who aren't subscribers watch the first episode of several of its shows. Not all of them, by any means, but a fair few.

Find the list of Apple TV Plus free episodes here. They include the likes of The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, Masters of the Air and Hijack.

Apple TV Plus deals: FAQs

How much is an Apple TV Plus subscription? Ignoring deals, how much do you normally need to pay for Apple TV Plus? Usually, you have to pay $9.99 / £8.99 per month to sign up for Apple TV Plus. If you'd rather sign up for an entire year, you can do so for $99.99 / £89.99, which means that you're paying for ten months and streaming for 12 of them.

The above free trials don't apply for existing Apple TV Plus subscribers, so you can't stack loads of them up. Instead they're only for new subscribers or people who cancelled a while ago.

The two Apple TV Plus bundles listed above can be signed up for if you're an existing subscriber too. You will save money if you are an existing subscriber and opt for the MLS one, but if you go for Apple One, it'll cost you the same whether or not you a