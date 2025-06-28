New on Hulu June 28-July 4: our editor's picks for 7 TV shows and movies coming to Hulu this week

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, June 28-July 4? Let me give you a hand with my picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.

This week's entries include a reunion special for a hit Hulu reality series, a handful of classic summer movies and a fan-favorite sitcom.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.

The Actor (2025)

Andre Holland in The Actor (Image credit: Neon)

Little seen, but "Certified Fresh," 2025 movie premieres on Hulu June 30

While The Actor made very little noise at the box office, it did seem to resonate with those who saw it, as the movie earned a 90% positive score from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. So what is this indie movie about? Based on the novel Memory by Donald E. Westlake, The Actor is a psychological drama about a man who is left for dead in a small town in 1950s Ohio, with his memory completely gone. He must figure out how to reclaim what he has lost. Andre Holland stars alongside Gemma Chan, Toby Jones and more.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 reunion

Jessi Ngatikaura, Jennifer Affleck, Mayci Neeley, Taylor Frankie Paul, Mikayla Matthews, Layla Taylor, Demi Engemann on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Image credit: Disney/Fred Hayes)

Wrap up season 2 of Hulu's hit reality show on July 1

The women of MomTok have a lot to discuss after the ending of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2. In the show's first ever reunion special, Nick Viall will serve as emcee as he tries to uncover all the secrets and scandals from this most recent season. Plus, there's promise of a surprise announcement.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Ben Stiller in Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd /Alamy Stock Photo)

Don't dodge this classic sports comedy when it lands on Hulu July 1

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story is one of the funniest sports comedies of all time. The battle between Vince Vaughn and his team of misfits and the fantastically over-the-top villain played by Ben Stiller is, as the title suggest a classic underdog story, played out in hilarious fashion.

With sports options a bit minimal at the moment, Dodgeball can help fill your competitive drive, while getting you howling.

Easy A (2010)

Emma Stone in Easy A (Image credit: Screen Gems/Maximum Film/Alamy Stock Photo)

The Emma Stone high school favorite is back on Hulu starting July 1

One of the movies that made Emma Stone into a bonafide star, Easy A sees the actress play Olive, who when rumors start to fly about her being overly promiscuous decides to lean into it to and confront people's expectations. Penn Badgley, Amanda Bynes, Thomas Haden Church, Lisa Kudrow and hilarious Patricia Clarkson and Stanley Tucci also star in the comedy.

The Sandlot (1993)

Shane Obedsinski, Mike Vitar, Brandon Adams, Patrick Renna, Chauncey Leopardi, Victor Dimattia, Grant Gelt and Tom Guiry in The Sandlot (Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd /Alamy Stock Photo)

Early 90s kids classic streams on Hulu as of July 1

The Sandlot is one of the best baseball movies ever, and I don't think that just because I'm a millennial. The kids movie manages to both get across a love and reverence for the game, while also being a movie about a bunch of kids coming up with crazy schemes in order to get a Babe Ruth-signed baseball back from a vicious dog. As the movie says, "heroes get remembered, but legends never die," and the legend of The Sandlot holds up well.

The Way Way Back (2013)

Liam James and Sam Rockwell in The Way Way Back (Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

Indie favorite is worth a watch on Hulu starting July 1

Another perfect movie for summer, but a little less heralded than The Sandlot, is The Way Way Back. When shy Duncan (Liam James) goes on vacation with his mom (Toni Collette) and her boyfriend (Steve Carell) to the beach, he ends up finding a place where he fits in at the local water park thanks to the help of its owner (Sam Rockwell). This is one of my favorite Rockwell performances, while the movie itself is a heartwarming tale of coming into your own and gaining confidence.

Community

Ken Jeong, Danny Pudi, Gillian Jacobs, Joel McHale, Yvette Nicole Brown, Donald Glover, Chevy Chase and Alison Brie in Community (Image credit: NBC)

The complete series of the fan-favorite comedy get added to Hulu on July 3

A popular refrain from Community fans was "six seasons and a movie." Well, the movie has yet to come to pass, but all six seasons of the comedy series debuts on Hulu this week. The series about a group of community college students that form a study group stars Joel McHale, Donlad Glover, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Yvette Nicole Brown, Chevy Chase, Ken Jeong and more. Fans absolutely love this one, so if you haven't watched it you can now found out why.