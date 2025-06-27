Days of Our Lives spoilers: EJ under pressure?

Pressure is mounting for EJ as he’s suddenly under more and more scrutiny on Days of Our Lives.

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) may have recovered from being shot in the chest, but his world is getting more and more complicated as his memories of the incident continue to be muddled and pressure is mounting to find the truth about who pulled the trigger. Not only that, but Xander’s (Paul Telfer) exoneration has led to a call for another vote to determine who should take over the hospital.

After Rachel (Alice Halsey) confessed what she saw the night EJ was shot to Marlena (Deidre Hall), Marlena has been working with Roman (Josh Taylor), and now Kate (Lauren Koslow), to figure out who pulled the trigger if it wasn’t Johnny (Carson Boatman).

Johnny, who just started working at Titan-DiMera, just triggered a memory for Gabi (Cherie Jimenez), who happened to be lurking outside the DiMera mansion the night EJ was shot and overheard Johnny fighting with his father. She contacted Rafe (Galen Gering) to tell him what she remembered from the night, which implicates Johnny in the crime.

There’s also Belle (Martha Madison), who told EJ that the police are looking for the memory card from the camera planted in the house the night EJ was shot. After he leaves, he recalls removing the memory card when Johnny arrived but his mind is blank when it comes to who actually pulled the trigger.

The timing couldn’t be worse for EJ, who is trying to protect his son from being charged with attempted murder while also trying to maintain his control of the hospital. It doesn’t help that Tony (Thaao Penghlis) is in town trying to reclaim the DiMera family birthright away from the Kiriakis family.

All of a sudden there are lots of people with vested interests in determining what happened to EJ, which is the exact opposite of what he wanted. EJ is trying to keep Johnny’s name out of this whole thing but it looks like the harder he tries, the worse it gets.

