Days of Our Lives spoilers: EJ and Xander's weakness?

When you’re trying to be a ruthless businessman, it’s hard to have a weakness of any kind. On Days of Our Lives, EJ DiMera and Xander Kiriakis are both ruthless businessmen, and they also share the same weakness.

Powerful men don’t like having things that get in the way of their success. EJ (Dan Feurriegel) and Xander (Paul Telfer) are businessmen and rivals and at the moment they are still fighting over control of the hospital despite the board voting to give control to EJ.

But while they’re both fighting to keep control, in EJ’s case, or win control after a new vote, in Xander’s case, there is something happening behind the scenes that’s more powerful than any business transaction: their kids are at risk.

For EJ, he’s fighting to keep Johnny (Carson Boatman) from being blamed for shooting him. Sure, EJ still doesn’t know who actually pulled the trigger — and until recently he, too, thought it was his son — but now he’s dead set on making sure that Johnny doesn’t get charged for the crime. He’s now serving as his son’s attorney and you can bet EJ is going behind the scenes to talk to the judge to make sure things go exactly the way he wants. When it comes to his son, he’ll do anything.

The same can be said of Xander. After being the main suspect in Philip’s beating (and rightfully so, because he really did do it), Xander’s already tenuous relationship with Sarah (Lynsey Godfrey) took another massive hit and drove a wedge between them. Xander isn’t happy about losing Sarah, but his main concern is having access to his daughter, Victoria. In fact, he’s made it crystal clear that he’s going to do whatever it takes to keep her in his life no matter what.

At the end of the day, both EJ and Xander can be brought to their knees at the thought of losing their children. It’s something that’s noble, yes, but in their line of work it’s something that can be exploited. They’ll both have to be careful not to lose sight of their objectives as they work to keep their children safe, lest they open a whole new can of worms.

Days of Our Lives streams weekdays on Peacock .