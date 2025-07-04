How to watch Fourth of July fireworks 2025: streaming or broadcast TV

Fireworks and the Fourth of July go hand in hand. And no matter where you are, you can watch some of the biggest firework displays in the country on TV, as multiple channels are hosting their own Fourth of July fireworks specials.

HTW Fourth of July fireworks Macy's 4th of July Fireworks: NBC (live TV streaming services)| Peacock

A Capitol Fourth: PBS (live TV streaming services) | Facebook

The Fourth in America: CNN (live TV streaming services | Max

While most towns will have their own firework celebrations for the Fourth, these TV broadcasts — including the annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Special on NBC, A Capitol Fourth on PBS and The Fourth in America on CNN — feature special guests and musical performances to elevate the proceedings. At the very least, it's good to have these as a backup option in case the weather doesn't work out in your area.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Fourth of July fireworks broadcasts:

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks 2025

(Image credit: Macy's)

What time is the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks 2025?

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks 2025 begins live at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT. The broadcast will be taped and delayed for the West Coast, with it airing at 8 pm PT.

If you miss it live, there will be an encore presentation immediately after the original broadcast ends at 10 pm ET/PT.

What channel is the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks 2025 on?

The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special airs on NBC but the broadcast is also going to stream on NBCUniversal's streaming platform, Peacock.

How to watch Macy's 4th of July Fireworks 2025

With the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks airing on NBC, a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna or a live TV streaming service that carries NBC (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV) will allow you to watch the broadcast on your local NBC station.

If you've cut the cord to these services, you can also stream the broadcast live on Peacock, as long as you subscribe to Peacock Premium Plus ($11.99 per month), which gives you access to the live NBC channel.

Where is the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks 2025?

The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks showcase is put on by New York City. Specifically, the fireworks are being launched from the Hudson River.

Who is hosting the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks 2025?

Helping emcee the special broadcast is Oscar winner Ariana DeBose.

Who is performing at the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks 2025?

In addition to the fireworks, Macy's 4th of July Fireworks features a number of performances from popular musicians. This year's lineup includes:

The Jonas Brothers

Eric Church

Lenny Kravitz

Ava Max

Keke Palmer

Trisha Yearwood

During the fireworks display, there will be a custom 25-minute musical score that features many summertime classics, including remixes of patriotic anthems and contemporary hits.

A Capitol Fourth 2025

(Image credit: PBS)

What time is A Capitol Fourth 2025?

A Capitol Fourth 2025 begins at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT and is set to last for 90 minutes. An encore presentation then airs immediately at 9:30 pm ET/8:30 pm CT.

What channel is A Capitol Fourth 2024 on?

PBS is the broadcast home of A Capitol Fourth 2025, but the fireworks special is also going to be available to watch on the PBS website, the PBS YouTube Channel, the PBS app and A Capitol Fourth Facebook page.

How to watch A Capitol Fourth 2025

PBS is available to just about all households with a traditional TV setup or for those who are signed up for live TV streaming services like Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. You can also watch for free on PBS.org, the PBS App (after creating a login) or the A Capitol Fourth Facebook page.

Where is A Capitol Fourth 2025?

A Capitol Fourth 2025 spotlights the fireworks that take place outside the US Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

Who is hosting A Capitol Fourth 2025?

As he has for the last few years, Alfonso Ribeiro is set to host the A Capitol Fourth 2025 broadcast. Riberio is best known for his time playing Carlton on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He also hosts Dancing with the Stars.

Who is performing at A Capitol Fourth 2025?

A Capitol Fourth 2025 features a wide array of performances from musicians and marching bands. Here is a full list of the performers:

The Beach Boys

The Temptations

Lauren Daigle

Josh Turner

Trombone Shorty

Yolanda Adams

LOCASH

Abi Carter

Jack Everly

The National Symphony Orchestra

The Choral Arts Society of Washington

Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music

The United States Army Band "Pershing’s Own"

The U.S. Army Herald Trumpets

Join Armed Forces Chorus

The United States Army Presidential Salute Battery

The Military District of Washington

The Fourth in America

(Image credit: CNN)

What time is The Fourth in America?

Live coverage of The Fourth in America begins at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT and runs through 1 am ET/10 pm PT.

What channel is The Fourth in America on?

CNN is the network behind The Fourth in America special. It will broadcast live on CNN and CNN International, and will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps.

How to watch The Fourth in America

CNN is a cable channel, though it is offered by most traditional TV providers. It is also available by signing up for live TV streaming services, including Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

You can also stream the fireworks special if you are a Max subscriber (either subscription), as CNN Max is a special section available on the streaming service.

Where is The Fourth in America?

Instead of focusing on just one city, CNN will spotlight Fourth of July celebrations across the country with its The Fourth in America broadcast.

Fireworks displays to be shown include Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Las Vegas, Nashville, Niagara Falls, New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia, St. Louis, San Diego, Seward and Washington, DC.

Who is hosting The Fourth in America?

CNN anchors Dana Bash and Boris Sanchez lead the broadcast from Washington, D.C., with fellow CNN anchors and correspondents Victor Blackwell and Sara Sidner also helping out from San Diego.

Who is performing on The Fourth in America?

Here is the slate of musical performers set to appear as part of The Fourth in America broadcast:

Noah Kahan

Lainey Wilson

Dierks Bentley

Sting, Nelly

Counting Crows

Timbaland

The Fray

CAKE

Sublime

JoJo

Kaskade

4 Non Blondes

Ashley McBryde

The War and Treaty

I Love the 90’s Tour with Vanilla Ice, Young MC, Rob Base and Tone Loc

B.o.B

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

There will also be a special performance from the United States Air Force Band.

The Big Independence Day Special

Fox News The Big Independence Day Special (Image credit: Fox News)

What time is The Big Independence Day Special?

The Big Independence Day Special begins live at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT and lasts for two hours.

What channel is The Big Independence Day Special on?

The Big Independence Day Special is Fox News' Fourth of July celebration, so you can tune in to it on the cable news channel.

How to watch The Big Independence Day Special

Fox News Channel is available on most traditional cable TV packages, as well as on live TV streaming services Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Where is The Big Independence Day Special?

The Fox News special is going to take place at Fox Square in New York City, but will also broadcast from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The show will feature fireworks displays from Washington, D.C.

Who is hosting The Big Independence Day Special?

Fox News co-hosts Johnny Joey Jones, Carley Shimkus, Aishah Hasnie and Griff Jenkins will host The Big Independence Day Special.

Who is performing on The Big Independence Day Special?

The special will feature musical performances from country music's Duggar Band. There will also be patriotic messages from veterans and viewers throughout the broadcast.