How to watch 2026 Winter Olympics online for FREE – Schedule, When is the Closing Ceremony?
Where to watch free Winter Olympics live streams from anywhere in the world as Milano-Cortina goes for gold with TV audiences
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
ONCE A WEEK
What to Watch
Get all the latest TV news and movie reviews, streaming recommendations and exclusive interviews sent directly to your inbox each week in a newsletter put together by our experts just for you.
ONCE A WEEK
What to Watch Soapbox
Sign up to our new soap newsletter to get all the latest news, spoilers and gossip from the biggest US soaps sent straight to your inbox… so you never miss a moment of the drama!
The Winter Olympics 2026 is in full swing at Milano Cortina, Italy, delivering breathtaking performances on ice and snow. Athletes from around the world are pushing the limits of speed, strength, and precision in the hunt for ultimate Olympic glory – and you can watch the Olympics for free with our streaming guide below
Norway currently leads the medals tally with seven golds, followed closely by hosts Italy with six. Italy, however, has collected the most overall medals so far with 17, while Norway sits just behind on 14. Team USA has also reached 14 medals (4 gold, 7 silver, and 3 bronze).
Alpine skiing has been a major highlight, with 24-year-old Swiss sensation Franjo von Allmen winning three golds (men’s downhill, men’s super-G, and men’s team combined). Italy has dominated speed skating, with Francesca Lollobrigida claiming two golds (women’s 3000m and 5000m) and Jake Paul's girlfriend Jutta Leerdam taking gold in the women's 1,000m speed skating.
With plenty of thrilling competition still to come, the action is only just heating up. Key events in ice hockey, freestyle skiing, biathlon, bobsleigh, speed skating, and snowboarding still remain and promise to deliver unforgettable moments.
Oh, and who’s to say the medal table couldn’t look very different by the end? Here’s how to watch the Winter Olympics 2026 online from anywhere in the world.
Watch Winter Olympics 2026 live streams for FREE
This year's Winter Olympics is free to watch in the U.K. (BBC iPlayer), Canada (CBC Gem) and Australia (9Now). In the U.S., you can also use YouTube TV's 21-day FREE trial to access the coverage of NBC, USA Network, and CNBC.
Traveling abroad? You can use a VPN to watch Winter Olympics 2026 for free from anywhere in the world.
Watch Winter Olympics 2026 from anywhere
Traveling abroad and blocked from watching Winter Olympics 2026 on your usual subscription? You can still catch all the action live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).
A VPN can make your devices appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is Norton VPN.
► Get Norton VPN + Watch Winter Olympics 2026 with our EXCLUSIVE offer
Norton VPN is fast, reliable, and has server locations worldwide for secure streaming. Its Ultimate plan is especially great value, protecting up to 20 devices under one subscription.
✅ From $2.49/month
✅ 60-day money-back guarantee
✅ Save 64% on Ultimate plan
Even better: What To Watch readers get an exclusive discount on Norton VPN.
How to watch Winter Olympics 2026 in the U.S.
In the U.S., full Winter Olympics 2026 coverage streams on Peacock. It costs $10.99/month or 109.99/year. Tip: get Peacock Premium free for 30-days with Walmart Plus.
You can also steam the games live through Sling TV, which costs $45.99/month and gives you access to NBC and USA, as well as other TV channels. First month 50% off.
If you'd like to try before you commit, consider YouTube TV's 21-day free trial.
Outside the U.S.? Download a strong VPN and connect to your usual streaming services like you were back home.
How to watch Winter Olympics 2026 in the U.K.
U.K. viewers can watch the Winter Games for complete FREE on BBC and BBC iPlayer.
For comprehensive coverage, however, consider getting Discovery Plus. Its standard Entertainment plan is priced at £3.99/month.
Away from home? Use Norton VPN to bypass geoblocks and watch Winter Olympics 2026 from abroad.
How to watch the Olympics for free in Canada
In Canada, CBC (on TV) and CBC Gem will show the Winter Olympics 2026 events completely FREE.
Outside Canada? Get a VPN such as Norton VPN and connect to CBC like you were back home.
How to stream Winter Olympics 2026 in Australia
In Australia, the 9Network and its 9Now streaming site and app will broadcast a huge amount of Milano Cortina for FREE.
Don't want to miss anything? Get Stan Sport. It costs AU$32/month, with 4K UHD action available for an extra $10.
Outside Oz? You can use a VPN like Norton VPN to watch Winter Olympics 2026 live streams from anywhere in the world.
Winter Olympics 2026 upcoming medal events
All times are according to the Olympic Time (UTC +1:00).
Friday, February 13
11:45: Cross-Country Skiing: Men's 10km Interval Start Free
14:00: Biathlon: Men's 10km Sprint
14:41: Snowboard: Women's Snowboard Cross
16:00: Speed Skating: Men's 10000m
19:00: Figure Skating: Men Single Skating - Free Skating
19:30: Snowboard: Men's Snowboard Halfpipe
21:05: Skeleton: Men Heat 4
Saturday, February 14
11:46: Freestyle Skiing: Women's Dual Moguls Finals
12:00: Cross-Country Skiing: Women's 4 x 7.5km Relay
13:30: Alpine Skiing: Men's Giant Slalom Run 2
14:45: Biathlon: Women's 7.5km Sprint
17:00: Speed Skating: Men's 500m
19:35: Skeleton: Women Heat 4
19:57: Ski Jumping: Men's LH Individual - Final Round
22:42: Short Track Speed Skating: Men's 1500m - Final A
Sunday, February 15
11:15: Biathlon: Men's 12.5km Pursuit
11:46: Freestyle Skiing: Men's Dual Moguls Finals
12:00: Cross-Country Skiing: Men's 4 x 7.5km Relay
13:30: Alpine Skiing: Women's Giant Slalom Run 2
14:35: Snowboard: Mixed Team Snowboard Cross
14:45: Biathlon: Women's 10km Pursuit
17:03: Speed Skating: Women's 500m
18:00: Skeleton: Mixed Team
19:57: Ski Jumping: Women's LH Individual - Final Round
Monday, February 16
12:47: Short Track Speed Skating: Women's 1000m - Final A
13:30: Alpine Skiing: Men's Slalom Run 2
20:00: Figure Skating: Pair Skating - Free Skating
19:30: Freestyle Skiing: Women's Freeski Big Air Final
20:20: Ski Jumping: Men's Super Team - Final Round
21:06: Bobsleigh: Women's Monobob Heat 4
Tuesday, February 17
13:45: Nordic Combined: Ind. Gund. LH/10km, Cross-Country
13:00: Snowboard: Women's Snowboard Slopestyle
14:30: Biathlon: Men's 4 x 7.5km Relay
16:22: Speed Skating: Men's Team Pursuit Final B
16:28: Speed Skating: Men's Team Pursuit Final A
16:41: Speed Skating: Women's Team Pursuit Final B
16:47: Speed Skating: Women's Team Pursuit Final A
19:30: Freestyle Skiing: Men's Freeski Big Air Final
21:05: Bobsleigh: 2-man Heat 4
Wednesday, February 18
11:45: Cross-Country Skiing: Women's Team Sprint Free Final
12:15: Cross-Country Skiing: Men's Team Sprint Free Final
11:30: Freestyle Skiing: Women's Aerials Finals
12:30: Snowboard: Men's Snowboard Slopestyle
13:30: Alpine Skiing: Women's Slalom Run 2
14:45: Biathlon: Women's 4 x 6km Relay
21:00: Short Track Speed Skating: Women's 3000m Relay - Final A
21:32: Short Track Speed Skating: Men's 500m - Final A
Thursday, February 19
11:30: Freestyle Skiing: Men's Aerials Finals
13:55: Ski Mountaineering: Women's Sprint Final
14:00: Nordic Combined: Team Sprint, Cross-Country
14:15: Ski Mountaineering: Men's Sprint Final
14:40: Ice Hockey: Women's Bronze Medal Game
16:30: Speed Skating: Men's 1500m
19:00: Figure Skating: Women Single Skating - Free Skating
19:10: Ice Hockey: Women's Gold Medal Game
Friday, February 20
13:10: Freestyle Skiing: Women's Ski Cross Finals
14:15: Biathlon: Men's 15km Mass Start
16:30: Speed Skating: Women's 1500m
19:05: Curling: Men's Bronze Medal Game - Sheet C
19:30: Freestyle Skiing: Men's Freeski Halfpipe Final
21:30: Short Track Speed Skating: Men's 5000m Relay - Final A
22:07: Short Track Speed Skating: Women's 1500m - Final A
Saturday, February 21
11:00: Cross-Country Skiing: Men's 50km Mass Start Classic
10:45: Freestyle Skiing: Mixed Team Aerials Finals
13:10: Freestyle Skiing: Men's Ski Cross Finals
13:30: Ski Mountaineering: Mixed Relay
14:05: Curling: Women's Bronze Medal Game - Sheet C
14:15: Biathlon: Women's 12.5km Mass Start
16:40: Speed Skating: Men's Mass Start Final
17:15: Speed Skating: Women's Mass Start Final
19:05: Curling: Men's Gold Medal Game - Sheet C
19:30: Freestyle Skiing: Women's Freeski Halfpipe Final
20:40: Ice Hockey: Men's Bronze Medal Game
21:05: Bobsleigh: 2-woman Heat 4
Sunday, February 22
10:00: Cross-Country Skiing: Women's 50km Mass Start Classic
11:05: Curling: Women's Gold Medal Game - Sheet C
12:15: Bobsleigh: 4-man Heat 4
14:10: Ice Hockey: Men's Gold Medal Game
When is the Winter Olympics closing ceremony?
The closing ceremony for the Milano-Cortina 2026 Games will take place on Sunday, February 22, 2026. The grand finale to the Games will begin at 7pm UK time with coverage starting at 5.30 on TNT Sports and Discovery+.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!