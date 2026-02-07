How to Watch Super Bowl 2026: Patriots vs. Seahawks & halftime show live (Streaming Guide)

The biggest game in the NFL calendar is here with Seattle Seahawks taking on New England Patriots.

The Patriots are looking for a record seventh win, but the Seahawks are favourites to take the crown. Here’s your complete, up-to-date guide to watching the action live, legally, on all devices and platforms.

🏈 Super Bowl LX: Watch LIVE

The NFL celebrates the Super Bowl's 60th iteration with Green Day playing the opening ceremony while Bad Bunny will perform in the halftime show. Seahawks vs Patriots — it's gonna be a big one.

📅 Date: Sunday, February 8, 2026

📍 Location: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

🆓 Free Streams: 5 (UK), 7Plus (Australia) & TVNZ Plus (NZ)

⏱️ Start Times:

Opening Ceremony: 6:00 PM ET

Kick Off: 6:30 PM ET

Halftime Show: 8:00-8:30 PM ET (approx.)

🇺🇸 Super Bowl LX in US (Live & Legal Streams)

Peacock Premium ($10.99 per month)

The Super Bowl heads to NBC this year, meaning that their streaming service, Peacock, is the place to head to watch online in the US.

Key Perks:

✔ 4K Ultra HD stream

✔ Access to full Peacock library



Peacock prices:

Premium: $10.99/month

Premium Plus: $16.99/month (adds NBC, ad-free)

👉 Tip: If Peacock isn’t available in your region, international fans often use a reputable VPN such as NordVPN to access the Super Bowl stream. (Always follow local laws.)

🇨🇦 Watch Super Bowl LX in Canada (Live & Legal Streams)

In Canada, Super Bowl 60 will air on TSN and CTV, but fans can stream the game on DAZN which includes NFL Game Pass. Currently, annual subscribers can get the access to streamer for just $9.99 per month.

DAZN: NFL Game Pass and more

DAZN with NFL Game Pass is the ultimate subscription for sports fans:

✔ Comprehensive coverage of every game, live and on demand, throughout the preseason, regular season, postseason

✔ Access to the NFL Network and the iconic NFL RedZone

✔ Coverage of European soccer, rugby, boxing and more

🇬🇧 Watch Super Bowl LX in UK (Live & Legal Streams)

NFL fans in the UK have it good, with the Super Bowl airing on Channel 5, with a FREE STREAM available on the 5 streaming service. UK viewers can also watch on DAZN and Sky Sports.

How to Watch in the UK

🖥️ 5 streaming service — FREE STREAM

📺 Sky TV — available with Sky Sports package

🖥️ DAZN — US broadcast, includes Super Bowl ads (from £0.99)

Remember, if you're outside the US on holiday in the UK then use a VPN such as NordVPN.

Fun Facts:

DAZN is the only place you'll get access to the US coverage in the UK, including commentary and those talked about ads.

It'll be a late one though, with the stream starting at 11:30pm GMT and likely to continue until the early hours of Monday morning.

📱 Best Devices to Watch Super Bowl 60 On

Whether on the couch or on the go, NFL streams support a huge range of devices:

Smart TVs: Samsung, LG, Roku

Mobile: iPhone, Android, iPad

Streaming Boxes: Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast

Consoles & Browsers — Xbox, PC, Mac

Install your chosen app, sign in, and hit “watch live” before the big game starts!

📌 Live Viewing Tips for Super Bowl 60

💡 Catch the Pre-Show: Legendary punks Green Day will play the opening ceremony from 6PM ET as the NFL marks the 60th anniversary of the Super Bowl.

⏱️ Know Your Timings: You won't want to miss Bad Bunny's spectacular halftime show. With the game set to start at 6:30PM ET, we'd expect the rapper to take the stage between 8-8:30PM ET.

📺 After the Game: Sports fans should stick around after the game with NBC set to dive straight in to Winter Olympics coverage once all is said and done in San Fran.

Opinion: Who's winning Super Bowl 60?

The Seahawks are favorites this time out, however last time the Seattle team reached the Super Bowl in 2015, defeat came at the hands of the Patriots. New England will be entering the big game for the thirteenth time and looking for a record seventh victory, while Seahawks have only won the season once before.

Where is Super Bowl LX being held?

The historic 60th edition of the Super Bowl will be played at the home of the San Francisco 49ers, Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. It's the second time the stadium has hosted the game after Super Bowl 50 in 2015, and the 2026 event allows soccer fans to take a look at the venue for six of the games at this summer's World Cup.

🔥 Super Bowl 60: The Bottom Line

Whether you're here for the football, the ads or the halftime show, it's never been easier to watch the Super Bowl, with plenty of free streams available, and paid enhanced viewing options for the die-hard fans.