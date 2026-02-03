TV Spy — Cross, Law & Order, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: February 7-13

We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

Our top picks across TV and streaming

Cross season 2

(Image credit: Ian Watson/Prime)

Back in 2024, Prime Video launched another TV detective fan-favourite with Cross — now, he's back for more crime-fighting antics in season 2 of the hit murder mystery. Based on James Patterson's crime fiction novels, the series stars Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross, a brilliant homicide detective and forensic psychologist who investigates serial killers.

In Cross season 2, Alex is in pursuit of a ruthless vigilante who is hunting down corrupt billionaire magnates. This season also features a new cast of Wes Chatham, Matthew Lillard and Jeanine Mason.

Catch all the intense action when the first three episodes premiere on Prime Video on February 11.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Law & Order season 24

(Image credit: Scott Gries/NBC)

The popular Dick Wolf crime procedural that started the Law & Order universe returns for another season on 5USA this week. Much like the previous 23 seasons, Law & Order tackles stories on different parts of the law, including the criminal investigation from the NYPD's perspective and the legal aspect at the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

Law & Order season 24 sees the 27th Precinct adapt to a new commanding officer as Lieutenant Jessica Brady Maura Tierney takes charge after Lieutenant Kate Dixon's (Camryn Manheim) departure. Meanwhile, the team must handle hard-hitting cases that involve murder and corruption.

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

(Image credit: Kurt Iswarienko/FX)

In the first installment of Ryan Murphy's Love Story anthology, he chronicles the whirlwind romance between John F. Kennedy Jr., the son of President John F. Kennedy, and fashion executive Carolyn Bessette.

The 9-part series explores JFK Jr (Paul Kelly) and Carolyn Bessette's (Sarah Pidgeon) high-profile relationship and the intense media scrutiny they faced before tragically losing their loves in a 1999 plane crash.

The first two episodes of Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette air on Disney+ on February 13.

US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming

9-1-1 season 9 episode 7 airs on Disney+ on Friday, February 13

9-1-1: Nashville episode 7 airs on Disney+ on Friday, February 13

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 4 airs on Sky Atlantic on Monday, February 9

Cross season 2 episodes 1-3 air on Prime Video on Wednesday, February 11

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy episode 3 airs on ITV1 on Friday, February 13

FBI season 8 episode 2 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, February 12

Fire Country season 1 episode 6 airs on Sky Mix on Tuesday, February 10

Grosse Point Garden Society episodes 7 & 8 air on ITV2 on Tuesday, February 10 and Wednesday, February 11

High Potential season 2 episode 13 airs on Disney+ on Wednesday, February 11

Law & Order season 24 episode 1 airs on 5USA on Tuesday, February 10

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette episodes 1 & 2 air on Disney+ on Friday, February 13

Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1 airs on ITVX on Wednesday, February 11

She-Hulk drops as a box set on ITVX. (Image credit: Disney)