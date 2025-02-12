High Potential season 2: everything we know about the Kaitlin Olson crime drama

TV viewers got a new hit crime drama to enjoy during the 2024-2025 TV season, as ABC’s High Potential starring Kaitlin Olson proved to be a mix of engaging weekly mysteries and fun character dynamics. So it’s no surprise that High Potential season 2 is on the way.

Adapted from a French TV show called HPI, High Potential focuses on Olson’s Morgan Gillroy, a struggling single mom working as a cleaner. When she reveals that her incredibly high IQ can be put to use in solving tough cases, she begins to work as a consultant with the LAPD, where her personality may clash a bit but the results speak for themselves. After 13 episodes of solving various cases, a couple of cliffhangers ended High Potential season 1, which we’ll discuss a little more below (SPOILER alert).

We’ve also got everything else that we currently know about High Potential season 2 right here, so read on.

There is no confirmed High Potential seasons 2 premiere date at this time. However, the show made its debut in the fall of 2024, so there’s a good chance it will follow a similar release pattern for season 2, possibly arriving in fall 2025 to help kickstart ABC’s new TV season. We’ll keep this page updated as details on the show’s return are announced.

In the meantime, if you need to catch up with High Potential season 1, all episodes of the show are streaming on Hulu in the US (subscription required). In the UK, episodes are available on Disney Plus.

High Potential season 2 cast

Kaitlin Olson stars in High Potential as Morgan Gillroy. This is one of the more dramatic roles that Olson has taken on in her career, as she is best known for comedies like It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Hacks, The Mick and more, but she definitely gets to blend in her comedic talents to lighten the crime drama mood a bit.

While official casting news for High Potential season 2 hasn’t been confirmed, we would assume that most of the main cast of the show will be back. That includes Daniel Sunjata as Adam Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne Forrester, Deniz Akdeniz as Oz Osman, Judy Reyes as Selena Soto, and Amirah J as Morgan’s daughter Ava and Matthew Lamb as Morgan’s son Elliot.

Deniz Akdeniz, Javicia Leslie, Judy Reyes, Kaitlin Olson and Daniel Sunjata in High Potential (Image credit: Disney/Raymond Liu)

There are also going to be some potentially big new additions to the cast based on those big reveals in the season 1 finale, which will go into more detail below, but any new additions to the cast haven’t been announced as of yet.

High Potential season 2 plot

We can expect that the basic premise of High Potential, a crime drama/comedy with usually a new case to solve each week, is going to continue, but a couple of cliffhangers at the end of season 1 set the stage for some side plots that will need to be paid off in season 2.

One is a potential recurring enemy for Morgan and the LAPD, a game-obsessed serial killer who promised Morgan at the end of the season that they’ll play again soon.

The other was a big bomb in the subplot of Morgan looking for answers about Ava’s father Roman, who disappeared years ago. Karadec tells Morgan that not only is Roman alive, but he knows where he is.

In an interview with The Wrap , High Potential showrunner Todd Harthan teased that his plan for these cliffhangers isn’t to string them along in the new season, saying “you should probably satisfy one or the other so the audience doesn’t get pissed.” According to the interview, Harthan hopes to address the serial killer plotline early in the new season, then pivot to other things before weaving it back in. As for the Roman plotline, he admits that’s a little bit tricker.

“The promise in season 2 is to answer some big questions, but also deepen the mystery before we really unpack too much or introduce somebody too soon,” Harthan told The Wrap.

High Potential season 2 trailer

We’re a while from a High Potential season 2 trailer, but when one does become available online we’ll share it for you right here.

High Potential season 2 behind the scenes

Harthan is poised to return as the showrunner and executive producer for High Potential season 2. An ABC Signature production, Drew Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goodard Textiles are also on board as executive producers, while Olson is also a producer on the show.

One other component of the new season is that, while not confirmed, Harthan seemed to express to The Wrap he’d like to keep the episode count at 13 rather than expanding to 18 or even 21 episodes in a season. But again, ABC has not confirmed the length of High Potential season 2 as of publication.