High Potential: cast, plot and everything we know about the Kaitlin Olson crime drama

Every fall brings new TV shows to the broadcast landscape, and for fall 2024 one of those new entries is the ABC crime drama High Potential starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia alum Kaitlin Olson.

Based on a French series called Haut Potentiel Intellectuel, High Potential is a crime drama. Though with Olson's pedigree as a comedian and the series created by Drew Goddard, we have a feeling it may lean more toward dramedy, a bit like another ABC hit, The Rookie.

When is High Potential going to air? Who else stars in the show? Read on to find out everything we know about High Potential right now.

An exact premiere date for High Potential has not been set, but ABC has confirmed that the series is going to make its premiere in fall 2024, airing on Tuesday nights at 10 pm ET/PT (taking over the spot that was previously held by The Good Doctor).

The show will share Tuesday night on ABC with Dancing with the Stars season 33.

In order to watch High Potential live, you will need to have access to ABC, either through a traditional pay-TV provider or a live TV streaming service like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV. If you're OK to wait a day, the series is also expected to stream on-demand on Hulu.

At this time there is no information on if/when High Potential may air in the UK.

High Potential cast

Kaitlin Olson leads the cast of High Potential as Morgan, a single mom who learns she has a skill for solving crimes. While Olson is best known for time playing Dee on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, she has starred in a number of TV shows in recent years, including Hacks and The Mick (so there's little need to worry about this impacting her time on Always Sunny).

Starring alongside Olson in the series is Daniel Sunjata as the by-the-book detective that reluctantly becomes Morgan's partner. Sunjata has previously starred in Power Book II: Ghost, Graceland, Rescue Me and a stint on Grey's Anatomy.

Other members of the cast include Javicia Leslie (Batwoman) as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz (The Flight Attendant) as Lev "Oz" Osman, Amirah J (Shameless) as Ava, Matthew Lamb (Smile) as Elliot and Judy Reyes (Scrubs) as Selena.

High Potential plot

Here is the official synopsis for High Potential:

"High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind, whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective."

While created by Drew Goddard, he is not serving as the series showrunner. In fact, as of June 5, the previous showrunner, Rob Thomas, left the show and a replacement has not been named. There are no indications that this is going to impact the show's premiere at this time.

High Potential trailer

There is no trailer for High Potential just yet. When one becomes available we'll add it here.