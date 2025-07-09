General Hospital spoilers: Willow’s mental break led to the return of Nelle?

As soon as the General Hospital judge ruled in Michael’s (Rory Gibson) favor and awarded him sole custody of Wiley (Viron Weaver) and Amelia (Sequoia & Serenity Mork Macko), we suspected Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) was headed toward trouble, especially after she collapsed in court and temporarily entered a catatonic state.

At the time, we suspected Willow would take a page out of Nina’s (Cynthia Watros) book and kidnap Michael and Sasha’s (Sofia Mattsson) new baby, Daisy. Well, it was revealed in the General Hospital episode airing on July 8 that Daisy’s stalker is in fact Willow, and she told Daisy while holding her, "Your mommy betrayed me, your daddy won’t let me see my children, so we’re going to show them how that feels, okay." While we think that statement hints at Willow kidnapping Daisy in the future, we’ll just have to wait and see.

This new version of Willow is again not entirely shocking, as we predicted she would suffer from a snap in reality. However, what if this snap is being driven by her dead twin sister, Nelle (Chloe Lanier)? Allow us to explain.

Chloe Lanier, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

In the time leading up to Michael and Willow’s custody battle, there were a few insults hurled at Willow, claiming she was just like Nelle or worse. While that initially wasn’t seen by most fans as a signal of Willow’s dark turn, in hindsight, the writers could have been foreshadowing events to come.

Then, bouncing back to Willow’s courtroom collapse and her subsequent inability to communicate temporarily, it didn’t seem as if she received an adequate mental health evaluation to give her the all clear. She was just in the hospital briefly, before she was released, and she was up and talking again.

However, let us propose the possibility that there was more to that incident. In a soapy twist, could Willow have collapsed as herself, but awoken as both Willow and Nelle, adopting her sister’s diabolical personality to pair with her own?

Eileen Davidson, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Over on The Young and the Restless, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) went through a storyline where she had dissociative identity disorder that stemmed from a traumatic event. It caused her to shift between different personalities at any given moment, and each personality in some way helped “protect” Ashley and helped her go after what she wanted.

Bringing this back to Willow, it’s possible that she’s now suffering from dissociative identity disorder. While there are times she’s her “normal” self, her Nelle personality is driving her to exact revenge against those who wronged her in the most heinous of ways.

Katelyn MacMullen, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Adding credibility to our theory is how Willow is approaching this revenge scheme. At the moment, she’s doing small things to Sasha to make the new mother believe something nefarious is going on, while making those around Sasha question Sasha’s mental fitness after giving birth. Willow’s gaslighting is very similar to what Nelle once did to Carly (Laura Wright), in making the Metro Court owner believe Morgan (Bryan Craig) was still alive, with the sole purpose of driving Carly mad and making Carly’s loved ones believe she was delusional.

So has Willow morphed into Nelle? If this is the case, we can’t wait to see how Drew (Cameron Mathison) deflects blame and how Nina (Cynthia Watros) carries on as if she couldn’t have stopped Willow’s downward spiral.