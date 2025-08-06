General Hospital spoilers: Willow’s next target infuriates the Quartermaines?

Although we’re still rejoicing over the fact that General Hospital’s Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) finally knows the truth about Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) and sees Drew as the loathsome politician that he is, we still think she is a long way from being the nice and innocent woman viewers first met.

From the day the judge ruled in favor of Michael (Rory Gibson) in the custody hearing, we noticed that something inside her broke. Which is why we weren’t shocked when Willow was revealed to be the one stalking baby Daisy and trying to drive Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) mad. And after Willow learned the truth about Drew, it was interesting to watch her unravel and become unhinged at Carly’s (Laura Wright) house, begging to see her children.

Fast forward to the present, and although she is doing her best to pretend she’s in a better place, despite desperately wanting her children, we just don’t buy it. In fact, we believe Willow may soon prove she’s not quite on the redemptive arc that she wants people to believe she’s on. It’s not hard to imagine a scenario that occurs in the near future where Willow places another person in her currently chaotic web, and we’re talking about Chase (Josh Swickard).

Josh Swickard, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

In the General Hospital episode that aired on August 5, Chase took a moment to offer some comfort to Willow at the hospital. As she cried about her current plight, he listened with quite the sympathetic ear. He had so much compassion for her that he even goes to Michael in the episode airing on August 6 to plead Willow’s case about visitation with the kids. Given that Michael now strongly suspects Willow stalked Daisy, we don’t think Chase will get very far.

However, if Willow suspects Chase is an ally, she could attempt to seduce him at some point, seeing his sympathy as more romantic and less platonic. Or, she could seduce him, hoping to gain leverage over him so she can strong-arm him into doing some of her bidding in a quest to get her kids back (bidding that exists within the realm of legal).

Katelyn MacMullen, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

These scenarios, of course, are problematic largely because Chase is married to Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton). With all the Quartermaines still furious with Willow for cheating on Michael with Drew, they’d probably be further outraged if they were to ever learn Willow and Chase got romantically involved in the future.

Just a reminder, Willow and Chase were married once upon a time, so them tapping into some residual feelings from the past is completely believable. Additionally, Chase and Brook Lynn have hit a few rough patches thanks to the Gio (Giovanni Mazza) truth coming to light and their difficult journey to have a child together.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So what do you think? Are Willow and Chase on a willing or unwilling path to becoming allies?